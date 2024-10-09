C & C Heating & Air Conditioning Says The Way To Combat High Energy Costs Is With A Heating Tune-Up

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Detroit-based home service company recommends schedule preventative maintenance service in the fall before cold weather sets in



DETROIT, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning , a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that homeowners can help lower "scary" utility bills by having a heating tune-up this fall.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning recommends that homeowners schedule preventative maintenance service in the fall to combat high-energy costs and potential breakdowns over the winter months.

"It may be the season for ghosts and goblins, but the scariest thing most homeowners see is their winter utility bills," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Heating a home makes up a significant portion of a homeowner's utility bill, and with rate hikes in Michigan and elsewhere, it's a good idea to make sure your heating system is running at its most efficient."

Hottle said that a heating system tune-up can save homeowners up to 30% on their utility bills, and it can also provide other benefits, including:



Improved air quality: Regular heating system maintenance can help prevent mold and bacteria from building up in the system and blowing out all over the house.

Reduced repairs: Just like an automobile, regular maintenance of a home heating system helps reduce the number of repairs. A qualified HVAC technician can also spot and fix small issues before they become bigger and more costly repairs.

Compliance with warranty requirements: Some manufacturers require that their equipment be properly maintained for the warranty to stay in effect.

Increased lifespan of the system: Heating systems that are properly maintained last longer. When the system is clean, moving parts are lubricated, and parts work well, there is far less stress placed on the unit. A safer home: Regular maintenance ensures that systems that burn fuel are running properly, which can reduce the risk of carbon monoxide buildup. For heat pumps that use electricity, a technician can clean and tighten electrical connections to reduce fire hazards.

"Fall is the best time to schedule heating system maintenance," Hottle said. "When cold weather hits and heating systems have to work hard to keep your home warm, they easily can experience more issues. A checkup helps an HVAC technician identify and repair any potential issues that might cause your system to break down during colder weather. You can have your repairs made on your own time and not on the coldest day of the year."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit .

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at .

