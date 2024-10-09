Paving The Way For Inclusive Travel: Dubai Airports Partners With CDA At Accessabilities Expo

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New agreement focuses on enhancing services and support for travellers with disabilities at Dubai Airports

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 09 October 2024:

As part of a groundbreaking effort to champion inclusivity in air travel, Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), and the Community Development Authority (CDA) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the AccessAbilities Expo. This partnership aims to not only enhance services for travellers with visible and hidden disabilities but also to drive long-term social change, setting new standards for accessibility in the aviation industry.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports and Miatha Al Shamsi, CEO Community Empowerment Sector of CDA, in the presence of H.E. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations and the wider aviation community attending the Expo.

The two entities will work together to identify and address key needs, leveraging CDA's expertise to implement effective solutions. By sharing resources and knowledge, they aim to contribute to Dubai's broader social agenda, ensuring that DXB and DWC become a place where every guest feels welcomed and supported.

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Jamal Al-Hai said,“Working with the Community Development Authority is crucial in our mission to make our airports a more inclusive space. Their insights will help us address specific needs, setting a new benchmark for how airports can support all travellers. This MoU represents our joint effort to break down barriers and shape a future where air travel is accessible for everyone.”

H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA:“We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Airports at the AccessAbilities Expo to further enhance the experience for people of determination. This partnership underscores our commitment to promoting inclusivity and ensuring that Dubai is a city where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can thrive. Through this MoU, we aim to provide essential support and create solutions that will make air travel more accessible and enjoyable for people of determination. Together, we are setting a new standard in ensuring that all individuals have the opportunity to travel with dignity and ease”.

Under the agreement, Dubai Airports will incorporate CDA's guidance to improve services, including using the Sanad communication platform. The Sanad Relay Center connects people with hearing disabilities to sign language specialists via video calls, facilitating smoother communication. To support this, Dubai Airports will map the service within its centres, procure necessary equipment, and train frontline staff.

Additionally, Dubai Airports will align its processes with CDA's existing channels to safeguard the rights of people of determination (POD), ensuring a safe environment free from discrimination. This includes linking the system to their customer service platform for quick and effective response to any concerns. The partnership also supports the integration of the Sanad Smart Card, offering tailored privileges and services for people with disabilities. Dubai Airports will help build a database to design targeted programmes and encourage wider stakeholder participation.

A joint annual calendar of events will be curated, with Dubai Airports and CDA planning free events in collaboration with other POD centres. This collaboration further brings benefits such as expertise support for DXB's Autism Project, joint promotional campaigns, enhanced staff training, and contributions to inclusive airport design principles.

Dubai Airports has introduced several initiatives to support people of determination, including the Sunflower Lanyard programme, which discreetly identifies guests with hidden disabilities and grants them access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route. A pre-travel planner offers a visual guide to ease navigation, and a bespoke training programme for 33,000 staff enhances understanding of visible and non-visible disabilities. Additional support for POD at DXB includes complimentary parking, dedicated taxis, wheelchair services, and specialised assistance at customs.