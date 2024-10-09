Ukraine's Military Confirms Drone Strike On Russia's Ammo Depot In Briansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Unmanned Systems Forces hit an arsenal in Russia's Bryansk region overnight Wednesday.

That's according to the USF press service, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the of Ukraine successfully executed an operation to destroy the enemy's arsenal near Karachevo, Briansk region," the message reads.

The USF noted that the 67th arsenal of the Russian army's missile and artillery department is used to store and modernize artillery and missile weapons, including those supplied from Iran.

"There are few such facilities, nearly two dozen across Russia, each of which stores tens of thousands of tons of ammunition," the press service reported.

The Unmanned Systems Forces said its unit will pursue a campaign to undermine Russia's offensive capabilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Wednesday, October 9, a number of drones attacked an ammunition depot near the city of Karachevo, Russia's Briansk region.