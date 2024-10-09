VSI Spine Surgeons Reach Milestone: 100Th Augmented Reality-Assisted Spinal Fusion Surgery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering the next era of spine surgery, the expert surgeons at

VSI (Virginia Spine Institute)

have reached a significant milestone by completing their 100th augmented reality-assisted (AR) spinal fusion at HCA Reston Hospital Center. As early adopters of AR in the operating room, this achievement underscores VSI's ongoing commitment to patient-centered innovation and safety.

The team of five pioneering spine surgeons at VSI leads the way with augmented reality-assisted spine surgery, enhancing precision and patient safety in spinal procedures. For over 30 years, VSI has been at the forefront of surgical innovation, continuously bringing the most advanced and effective techniques to the operating room.

Spine Surgeon Dr. Ehsan Jazini (VSI) utilizes an advanced augmented reality (AR) headset to perform cutting-edge spine surgery. The AR technology overlays 3D images onto the surgical field, allowing for greater precision and enhanced visualization, ultimately leading to improved accuracy and better outcomes for patients.

Dr. Christopher Good, Spine Surgeon at VSI, performs milestone augmented reality (AR) spine procedures using advanced 3D visualization technology. This innovative approach enhances surgical precision, leading to improved patient outcomes and setting new standards in spine care.

Continue Reading

Led by renowned surgeons Dr. Christopher Good , Dr. Ehsan Jazini ,

Dr. Colin Haines , Dr. William Kemp , and Dr. Thomas Schuler , VSI has integrated augmented reality technology to advance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. The "Xvision" AR system, developed by Augmedics, allows surgeons to visualize a patient's 3D spinal anatomy in real-time during surgery through a wearable headset. This cutting-edge tool provides enhanced accuracy and visualization.

Since the FDA approved the use of AR in spinal surgery in 2019, VSI has been at the forefront of AR-assisted techniques. Dr. Christopher Good performed the

first-ever AR spine surgery in the Virginia/DC region . Dr. Ehsan Jazini performed the world's first AR hybrid spine surgery

and the

world's first laminectomy using AR technology . Additionally, VSI surgeons have conducted medical research validating the safety and accuracy of AR in placing 218 screws during spinal surgeries, cementing VSI's position as a leader in the field.

"The completion of 100 AR-assisted surgeries is not just a milestone for VSI-it marks the beginning of a new chapter in surgical innovation," stated

Dr. Christopher Good, Spine Surgeon and CEO of VSI. "Our team's commitment to advancing surgical technology ensures that our patients receive the most advanced care with increased safety and improved accuracy."

For patients, the benefits of AR in spine surgery are transformative. By enhancing the surgeon's field of vision, AR allows for precise navigation, minimizes tissue dissection, and increases accuracy, potentially leading to fewer complications, reduced blood loss, and faster recovery. Surgeons can maintain their focus on the patient throughout the procedure without relying on external screens, promoting safety and efficiency.

"As VSI continues to expand the possibilities in spine surgery, our commitment remains centered on improving patient outcomes through these technology advancements," Dr. Ehsan Jazini, a leading AR spine surgeon at VSI added.

SOURCE Virginia Spine Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED