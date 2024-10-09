Export, import of goods at Iran’s ports surge 7 percent, passenger transportation down 3 percent

(MENAFN) In the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to September 22, there has been a notable increase of seven percent in the loading and unloading of goods at Iran's compared to the same timeframe from the previous year. This growth reflects a positive trend in the country's maritime logistics and trade activities, indicating a potential recovery or expansion in the and export sectors.



The increase in activity can be attributed to various factors, including improved operational efficiencies and possibly a rise in global trade demand. As Iranian ports handle a greater volume of goods, this uptick not only enhances the efficiency of supply chains but also contributes positively to the country's economic performance. Such improvements in the shipping and logistics sectors are essential for supporting Iran's broader economic goals.



On a related note, the marine transport sector has experienced a slight decline in passenger numbers during the same period. A total of 9.5 million passengers utilized marine services in the first half of the current year, a decrease from 9.8 million passengers reported during the same period last year. This drop in passenger transport may be influenced by various factors, including changes in travel preferences and the ongoing impact of global events on tourism.



Despite the decrease in passenger traffic, the overall performance of Iran's ports remains encouraging, particularly in terms of cargo handling. The growth in goods loading and unloading suggests a robust maritime infrastructure that can accommodate increased trade activities. Moving forward, stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sectors will likely focus on strategies to enhance passenger services while continuing to capitalize on the positive momentum in cargo transport.

MENAFN09102024000045015839ID1108761067