Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn plans to build world’s biggest factory for GP200 super chips

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn announced its plans to construct the world's largest factory dedicated to producing the GP200 "super chips," which are essential for powering artificial intelligence servers used by the prominent US company Nvidia. This initiative underscores Foxconn's commitment to expanding its capabilities beyond traditional assembly.



Officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the largest contract electronics manufacturer globally, assembling devices for major tech companies, including Apple. The company is diversifying its business interests by exploring sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, and servers, signaling a significant shift in its operational focus.



During the annual Hon Hai Technology Day, senior executive Benjamin Teng revealed the ambitious plans for the new GP200 production facility, describing it as the largest of its kind in the world. Although Teng did not disclose the exact location, he confirmed that Foxconn is dedicated to establishing this massive production site.



Foxconn CEO Young Liu announced at the two-day event that the company aims to be the first to deliver these groundbreaking chips. He later shared with reporters that the new factory would be located in Mexico. Unlike its competitors, such as Intel, Micron, and Texas Instruments, Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips and instead relies on contractors like Foxconn. Additionally, Foxconn introduced new electric vehicle prototypes during the technology day, including a seven-passenger utility vehicle and a 21-passenger bus. Last year, Foxconn also revealed its partnership with Nvidia to create “AI Labs,” which are data-processing centers designed to support next-generation hardware.

