Cardo presents 2 innovative digital health products at Techni Innovation Summit in Egypt

(MENAFN) During the Techni Innovation Summit, attended by Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Cardo introduced two innovative products at the Techni Summit 2024 held in Alexandria. These new products aim to elevate the digital experience, going beyond conventional scales to serve as integrated tools for health and monitoring in creative ways.



Ahmed Adel, Founder and CEO of Cardo, expressed enthusiasm about unveiling the company's new smart weight measuring devices at the 10th Tech Summit. He explained that these devices are designed to offer users a comprehensive range of health analytics, making it easier and more effective for them to reach their fitness goals and monitor their overall health.



Adel emphasized that Techni Summit 2024 serves as a significant platform for bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, and investors, reinforcing its status as a premier international event in the Mediterranean region. The summit aims to strengthen connections among entrepreneurs, startups, and investors, making it an ideal venue for Cardo to launch its new devices.



The new products are equipped with advanced technologies, including segmental analysis, which delivers precise evaluations of muscle and fat distribution throughout the body. Additionally, the devices feature 8-electrode technology for accurate body measurements and the capability to monitor heart rate with high precision. Both CardoScale and CardoScale Pro utilize cutting-edge sensor technology to provide detailed body data, offering users vital information beyond just weight. These devices seamlessly integrate with the Cardo app via Bluetooth, enabling users to track their progress, set health objectives, and receive AI-driven health recommendations.

