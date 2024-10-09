Meta develops new tool uses AI to simplify creation of short videos

(MENAFN) Meta has recently announced the development of an innovative new tool that leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the creation of short videos. According to reports from a Russian news agency, this tool aims to empower users to generate and edit content using straightforward text prompts. This positions Meta's offering as a potential competitor to similar technologies already being developed by industry leaders like and OpenAI.



Bloomberg highlights that the new tool allows users to create 16-second videos based on simple text instructions they provide. In addition to video generation, it also features the capability to produce audio for both newly created videos and for existing footage. This functionality is designed to enhance the overall multimedia experience, enabling users to create richer content with ease.



Beyond basic video creation, the tool also has the ability to generate videos featuring real individuals by utilizing their photos. Users can further enhance their video content by re-editing existing footage, adding new elements, or removing unwanted parts. This flexibility is intended to cater to the diverse creative needs of various users, from casual content creators to professional bloggers.



Meta’s vice president of AI emphasized that the tool is designed to be user-friendly, making it particularly useful for bloggers and enhancing the overall experience within the app. Currently, access to this tool is limited to a select group of company employees and developers, but it is expected to be integrated into Meta’s applications sometime next year, broadening access to this cutting-edge technology.

