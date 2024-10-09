Smart glasses become significant trend, may replace smartphones

(MENAFN) With the rapid advancements in wearable technology, smart glasses have emerged as a significant trend that could reshape the tech landscape in the coming years. As their performance improves and social acceptance grows, smart glasses are poised to potentially replace as the primary device for personal use. These glasses offer a seamless interaction with augmented reality, making them an appealing option in a world that increasingly relies on wearable tech.



The concept of augmented reality through head-mounted displays dates back to the 1960s, when computer scientist Ivan Sutherland introduced the first such device. Later, in the 1980s, Canadian engineer Stephen Mann developed what is considered the first prototype of smart glasses. Throughout the 1990s, various researchers and technology companies further refined these technologies, focusing on head-mounted displays and wearable computing devices.



Like many innovations, early smart glasses technology was mainly targeted for military and industrial applications. It wasn’t until 2013, following the rise of smartphones, that Google entered the market with its Google Glass product. However, consumer concerns regarding privacy, high prices, and limited functionality hindered its widespread adoption at the time.



Despite the challenges faced by early smart glasses, major companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Meta have continued to invest in and develop this technology. These ongoing efforts suggest that smart glasses could eventually become a mainstream device, offering advanced augmented reality experiences and shaping the future of wearable technology.

