Tiktok Sued By 13 US States, Accused Of Harming Young Users

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that thirteen U.S. states have accused the social media TikTok of harming young people and have filed lawsuits against it.

According to Reuters, California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated in a press release:“TikTok is causing addiction to social media in children for its own profit. This platform deliberately targets children, knowing that they are not yet capable of setting healthy boundaries against addictive content.”

U.S. state officials claim that TikTok is intentionally designed to be addictive, keeping children engaged for extended hours to expose them to more advertisements.

Additionally, U.S. officials argue that TikTok lacks adequate policies to regulate its content properly.

In 2022, eight U.S. states announced they were launching investigations into TikTok's effects on the lives and mental health of young people. In August of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against TikTok for failing to protect children's privacy.

However, TikTok has denied these allegations in a court case.

The ongoing legal battles highlight the broader concerns about social media's impact on youth, raising questions about corporate responsibility and the need for stricter regulations.

As the cases unfold, the outcome will likely set a precedent for how social media platforms are held accountable for user safety, particularly for vulnerable groups like children.

