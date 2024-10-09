UN Staff In Qatar Adopt Code Of Conduct To Protect Domestic Workers' Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: United Nations (UN) agencies in the State of Qatar has launched a“Code of Conduct for UN Employers of Domestic Workers in Qatar” in the presence of UN staff, representatives, domestic workers and embassies.

The Code of Conduct is a voluntary commitment by UN staff in the country, demonstrating a shared responsibility to promote and protect the rights of domestic workers, in both their professional and personal lives.

“Domestic Workers are among the most vulnerable workers because the job happens behind closed doors. It is our collective duty as UN staff to ensure that we are modeling practices that protect their rights and are in line with national and international legislation,,” said Chief of Mission (OIC) for IOM in Qatar Ewa Naqvi.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labors Affairs at the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani pointed out the efforts of Qatar's government in improving the situation of domestic workers, adding that the“code aligns with Qatar's national goal of enhancing the protection of workers' rights, including those of domestic workers in Qatar, and reaffirms our commitment to upholding human dignity and human rights.”

“As employers ourselves, we understand that the employment relationship between a domestic worker and their employer has a number of unique elements, and it can get complicated,” said Head of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Project Office in Qatar Max Tunon.“This tool will help to provide clarity on what is expected of UN staff who are employers of domestic workers,” he added.

Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al Thani commended the efforts of the ILO and the International Organization for Migration in launching the Code of Conduct for UN Employer of Domestic Workers, pointing out that this code of conduct supports the efforts of the State of Qatar to promote the rights of domestic workers.

She further remarked that this code of conduct reinforces the responsibility of employers to ensure that domestic workers are treated fairly and ethically.

Highlighting the role of employers, President of the Kenya Domestic Workers Organization Qatar Margaret Nashipia Kabue said“It is important for employers to create strong relationships and friendly working environment with the domestic workers. When a domestic worker feels safe, they can be more focused and happier.” - QNA