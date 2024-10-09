Transport Minister Participates In Global Rail 2024 In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti participated in the opening ceremony of the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure and (GRTIEC) 2024, which opened at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) yesterday.

The event is being held under the patronage of H H Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court in the United Arab Emirates, and in attendance of H H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

Several Arab and foreign ministers and officials, and CEOs of global railroad companies were also in attendance.

Following the opening ceremony and accompanied by H H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and some of the ministers and officials, Minister Al Sulaiti toured the MoT's pavilion at the accompanying exhibition and viewed the mockups and presentations that feature public bus infrastructure and railroad projects in Qatar, land transportation's plans and strategies, and the gradual and all-out electrification of public buses by 100% by 2030. Additionally, they experienced driving Lusail Tram and touring Doha Metro trains and stations using VR technology.

Hosted by Etihad Rail - the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Global Rail discusses numerous topics on transportation and relevant legislation, transition to railways and enhancing the associated infrastructure with latest technologies and AI systems. The event attracts over 100 exhibitors from around the world, providing a comprehensive platform to engage with key players across the transportation and infrastructure sectors.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport met with Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait H E Dr. Noura Muhammad Khaled Al Mashaan, on the sidelines of the event.

They discussed the two countries' relations and ways to enhance them in areas of transportation, mobility services, and their associated infrastructure.

Separately, the Minister of Transport also met with Minister of Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure of the Republic of Kosovo H E Liburn Aliu, on the sidelines of the event. The two ministers discussed the cooperation relations in transportation, mobility services, railways, and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them.