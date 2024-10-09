LDF Rebel Anvar Says CM Vijayan, Family Flying To US To 'Settle' Some Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 ( IANS) Dissident Independent MLA P.V. Anvar, who has been ousted from the Left Front, on Wednesday attended the ongoing Assembly session, and claimed the Chief was flying to the US to settle some issues, the details of which he (Anvar) will reveal soon.

On Tuesday Anvar did not attend the session as the Speaker allocated him a seat amongst the opposition.

Just before reaching the Assembly, he claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family were leaving for the US very soon.

“The trip is to settle some issues and if need be I will come out with the reason for his visit,” said Anvar.

CM Vijayan did not attend the Assembly session as he was indisposed and down with a fever and was resting at his official residence.

For the past month, Anvar has been going hammer and tongs against CM Vijayan in particular and the CPI(M) in general levelling allegations against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and the P.Sasi, the CM's political secretary, for aiding the gold smugglers.

Consequent to Anvar's allegations, Ajith Kumar has been moved out of the crucial law and order post that he held but has left Sasi untouched.

Responding to his meeting with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Anvar said that since he has no faith in the ongoing police probe into the allegations that he levelled in the gold smuggling case he has briefed the Governor on it.

“The police have all the details of the gold smuggling which is taking place, but they are not acting on it. I have sought his help in case the gold smuggling case surfaced in the High Court. The court will always give a lot of weightage to the words of the Governor,” added Anvar.

Incidentally, his meeting with Governor Khan comes after Governor Khan's two letters on this issue to CM Vijayan have gone unanswered.

It was CM Vijayan who pointed out that the gold smuggling money was being used for anti-national activities.

The Governor had asked the chief secretary and the state police chief to brief him on the case, but both failed to do so after being asked by the state government not to do so.

Meanwhile Governor Khan, according to sources, is getting ready to bring this matter to the notice of President Droupadi Murmu.