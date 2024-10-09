stc launches its latest Talent Incubation Program to empower the younger generation

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 07 October 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the launch of its latest program titled ‘Talent Incubation Program’ (TIP) for recent graduates. The program serves as unique and innovative initiative for young graduates to further develop their skills, while also gaining real-world experience and a chance to be hired at stc. As part of its ongoing commitment to empower the younger generation, strengthen its workforce, and the pillars under its corporate social responsibility program, the ‘Talent Incubation Program’ (TIP) strongly aligns with the various objectives set by stc to support the community and attract talent.

The ‘Talent Incubation Program’, held over the course of one year, will provide participants with a comprehensive exposure of stc’s work culture and various departments, including an opportunity to shadow globally recognized consultants, particularly in areas such as transformation and change management. Through this experience, the graduates will acquire the expertise needed to become future subject matter experts. They will be able to navigate different areas within the telecom industry, allowing them to play a contributing role in their future careers, whether they are hired at stc or follow any other opportunities in the industry. The program also falls in line with stc’s recent recognition as the employer of choice for engineers and IT professionals in Kuwait according to Universum’s custom research.

As part of its strategic vision, stc highly values the importance and significance of nurturing Kuwaiti talent. The next generation will serve as the future leaders of Kuwait holding positions in critical roles across various industries such as technology, innovation, strategy, human resources, and others. Under the ‘Talent Incubation Program’, stc aspires to identify and nurture local talent by providing them with the skills and opportunities that will shape graduates today to adapt and excel in a fast-paced and highly competitive industry.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Abdulaziz Al-Mathkoor, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer of stc, said, “Every economy relies on the next generation to take on the significant role of sustainably growing the economy and achieving new heights. We are proud to launch the ‘Talent Incubation Program’ that will empower Kuwaiti talents by providing them with an invaluable experience and advanced training that can add value to any role that they decide to pursue. Through this program, our objective is to equip these recent graduates with the skills and tools needed to succeed in their careers while positioning them as future leaders in the industry.”

Al-Makhtoor added, “As a pioneer in digital transformation, we are dedicated to ensuring that our initiatives are not only supported by the immediate needs of the Company, but also contribute to the sustainable growth of Kuwait’s workforce. Having said that, we are committed to consistently investing in the development of Kuwait’s younger generation, while providing lucrative job opportunities for recent graduates to join stc across various professions and departments. In its ongoing pursuit to attract bright young talent, stc has organized various initiatives throughout the years that have achieved a high success rate in hiring local talents based on their performance. Considering this great achievement, we will continue to introduce such programs and platforms that empower recent graduates and enable them to gain access to market opportunities that can add value to their future careers.”

The Talent Incubation Program (TIP) is an extension of stc's ongoing efforts to support young Kuwaiti professionals and empower them to play a key role in the country's digital and economic future. Upon completion of the program, participants may also have the opportunity to secure permanent positions within the Company, further solidifying stc's commitment to long-term talent development.





