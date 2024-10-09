(MENAFN- Perspective International) Prince Saud bin Jalawi Inaugurates Al-Salama Hospital in West Jeddah



Jeddah - His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah, has opened Al-Salama Hospital in West Jeddah today. The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Jeddah's Secretary-General, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, the Director of the Ministry branch in the province, Dr. Mishal bin Musfer Al-Siyali, and Abdul Rahman bin Khalid bin Mahfouz, Chairman of the Hospital's Board, Dr. Khalid Bakr Alem, the hospital's CEO, and Dr. Saleh Abdullah Al-Harbi, the hospital's Chief Medical Officer.

Prince Saud and attendees viewed a documentary highlighting the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, medical equipment, and the range of services available across various departments, as well as the hospital's ambitious expansion plans. Covering an area of 80,000 square meters, Al-Salama Hospital boasts a capacity of 220 beds, with ambitious plans for expansion inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to evolve into a fully integrated medical city on a 100,000-square-meter site.

During his visit, His Highness toured the advanced medical departments and was introduced to the hospital’s core value of compassionate care, reflected in all patient interactions and services. The hospital administration also shared their ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services and support specialized medical fields in Jeddah.

The Chairman of the Board thanked the Governor of Jeddah for his presence and the official opening of the hospital. He highlighted that this new facility is a testament to the ongoing support and commitment from the country's leadership towards advancing the healthcare sector, aiming to deliver top-notch medical services to the community.





MENAFN09102024004443009470ID1108760594