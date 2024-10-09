Turkish Airlines launches “Experience Türkiye” campaign with 25% discount

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, invites travellers to embark on an unforgettable journey to Türkiye with its exclusive "Experience Türkiye" campaign. From October 1st, 2024, discover the captivating beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture of Türkiye with a generous 25% discount on base fares to a multitude of destinations.



Wander through the bustling streets of Istanbul, where East meets West, or soak up the sun on the pristine shores of Antalya, İzmir, Dalaman and Bodrum. A fairy tale awaits in Cappadocia, Denizli, Eskişehir and Mardin. For a journey off the beaten path, uncover the hidden gems of Rize, Trabzon, Samsun, and Kastamonu. Or enjoy an unforgettable winter break in Bursa, Kayseri, Erzurum, Isparta and Kars.



This limited time offer welcomes adventurers from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.



Booking your Turkish holiday is effortless:

1. Visit turkishairlinesor use the Turkish Airlines mobile app.

2. Select your travel dates between October 1st, 2024, and March 20th, 2025, and choose your dream destination within Türkiye.

3. Enter the promo code AHLAN25 during checkout to unlock your 25% discount.



Your "Experience Türkiye" adventure awaits:

• Ticketing Period: October 1st, 2024 – October 30th, 2024

• Travel Period: October 1st, 2024 – March 20th, 2025



Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of Türkiye with Turkish Airlines. Book your flights today!





