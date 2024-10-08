FM Conveys King's Message To Egyptian President On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, will convey a message from King Abdullah II to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday, regarding joint coordination and ongoing consultation between the two countries on regional developments.The message also includes the results of Safadi's solidarity visit to Lebanon on Monday, and his meetings with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Commander General Joseph Aoun.In Cairo on Tuesday, Safadi held extensive talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, on the need for concerted efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, end the unprecedented humanitarian disaster, protect civilians, and ensure adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.The two ministers discussed the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon, the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the provision of the aid that Lebanon needs as a result of the humanitarian crisis caused by the aggression, and supporting the efforts of Lebanon to elect a president and rebuild and empower its institutions.The two ministers also discussed the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries and the keenness to enhance them in various fields.Safadi and Abdelatty held a press conference following the talks, where Safadi emphasized that Jordan's actions led by His Majesty King Abdullah II are motivated by stopping the aggression on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, and protecting the region from the catastrophe of a regional war towards which Israel, by its actions, is pushing the region.Safadi said that this meeting is part of the systematic and institutionalized coordination process between Jordan and Egypt, in accordance with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi."We proceed from well-established, fraternal, and deep-rooted historical ties at the bilateral level, and we are on a clear path towards activating and increasing cooperation to serve the common interests of our two countries through several communication channels that are also institutionalized and established, and meet regularly, and the directives of His Majesty the King and His Excellency the President to take this relationship in terms of bilateral cooperation to the maximum extent, because whenever we increase cooperation, it reflects positively on the two brotherly countries," Safadi added.