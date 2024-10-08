Army Receive German Medical Treatment, Equipment For Patients In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan (JAF), represented by the Royal Medical Services Directorate, received on Tuesday medical treatments and equipment from Germany in the presence of the German Ambassador to Jordan, Bertram von Moltke, and the Director General of the Royal Medical Services, Brigadier General Yousef Zureiqat, to be sent to Jordanian field hospitals in the Gaza Strip.The German Ambassador said: "With the arrival of a new shipment today, German humanitarian aid since 2023 has been able to provide Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza with ten tons of medical supplies and medicines."He commended the dedication of the Royal Jordanian Medical Services, which was able to deliver essential aid to civilians in need, stressing that Germany will continue to support Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza with additional shipments of humanitarian aid.For his part, the Director General of the Royal Medical Services expressed his thanks and appreciation on behalf of JAF to the German government for its support for the efforts exerted by the Royal Medical Services in light of the difficult circumstances in Gaza, stressing the importance of intensifying international cooperation in times of crisis, in a way that enables the Royal Medical Services to provide the highest quality services efficiently and effectively, and enable it to save lives and alleviate suffering in the Gaza Strip.JAF operates humanitarian aid convoys in cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries in order to sustain the work of Jordanian field hospitals and support the people in Gaza to ensure its arrival and distribution to alleviate their suffering under the current circumstances.