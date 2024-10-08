QCS Chief Appointed Co-Chair Of Global Board

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) chairman Dr Khalid bin Jaber al-Thani has been appointed to the leadership of the International Coalition for Cancer Patients, a statement said.

The coalition was established at a high-level on 'Global Cancer Control: A Framework' held at the University of Geneva. QCS became a founding member of the coalition and Sheikh Dr Khalid was appointed co-chair of the Middle Eastern Board and the Global Board, reflecting Qatar's prominent role in enhancing global advocacy against cancer.

QCS presented at the Geneva event, a session titled 'An Unspoken Reality: The Stigma of Cancer in Arabian Communities,' which addressed cultural differences and their impact on cancer stigma, proposing effective strategies to tackle them.

QCS participated in a discussion on 'Implementing the Global Breast Cancer Initiative,' highlighting the importance of international co-operation in enhancing early detection and reducing breast cancer mortality rates.

At the All Global Summit 2024, QCS called for integrating innovative efficiency metrics in cancer care, focusing on patient-centreed solutions in line with global efforts to improve cancer patient outcomes.

QCS also discussed global funding disparities in addressing the cancer burden at the conference organised by the Cities Fighting Cancer Foundation and the University of Melbourne.

In this context, Sheikh Dr Khalid, said: "International participation and joining global platforms are essential to enhance efforts in combating cancer. Through these engagements, we can exchange knowledge and experiences with global institutions and organisations, which contribute to improving care and treatment strategies in Qatar and the region.

"This participation reflects Qatar Cancer Society's commitment to leadership in awareness, advocacy and research at the global level. The Society aims to co-ordinate with relevant stakeholders, stay updated on the latest treatment methods, and to enhance awareness about cancer and prevention methods."

Sheikh Dr Khalid noted that such international engagements have provided QCS with opportunities to expand its network of collaboration, leading to discussions with numerous international organisations and resulting in 14 potential partnerships aimed at enhancing research, treatment and cancer awareness globally.

QCS scientific advisor Dr Hadi Mohammed Abu Rasheed presented three research abstracts aimed at improving the quality of life for patients with colorectal and lung cancer in Qatar.

"We strive to provide comprehensive care based on scientific research, which contributes to enhancing the patient experience," he said.

Dr Abu Rasheed emphasised the importance of collaboration with international research institutions to exchange knowledge and develop effective strategies for cancer control. He also highlighted the role of awareness in promoting early detection and prevention methods.

