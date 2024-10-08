(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sauna Shield Partners with Thermalux to Bring Luxury European Saunas to the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sauna Shield has announced its official partnership with Thermalux , the exclusive Belgian sauna manufacturer, to become the exclusive U.S. importer and distributor. The partnership brings Thermalux's elegant, pristine sauna design to American customers. This new collaboration combines European craftsmanship with Sauna Shield's luxury home wellness expertise.Thermalux is a family-owned company based in Belgium and known for its innovative designs, impeccable quality, and commitment to performance. Thermalux is the premiere sauna manufacturer in Europe and they have been the dominant force in the European sauna market. Their expansion into the United States marks a significant step forward in making their elegant saunas accessible to the North American market. With this partnership, U.S. and Canadian customers can now experience the best-in class luxury sauna through Sauna Shield's full-service delivery and installation process.As the official partner for Thermalux in the U.S., Sauna Shield will offer the full range of Thermalux saunas but also white-glove delivery and installation services, ensuring that customers receive a seamless experience from purchase to setup. This premium service includes careful handling, expert crane delivery, and complete installation, allowing homeowners to start enjoying their new sauna without the hassle of complex setup or contractors.“We're thrilled to partner with Thermalux and bring their incredible saunas to the U.S. market,” said Sauna Shield co-founder Javier Armenta.“Thermalux shares our commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. We're going to be offering American customers the opportunity to enjoy the same high-end saunas that have made Thermalux a leader in Europe. We're confident that our clients will appreciate the blend of design, craftsmanship, and health benefits that these saunas provide.”Thermalux's decision to work with Sauna Shield reflects the Belgian company's confidence in their ability to offer top-notch service to U.S. customers. Sauna Shield's established reputation for delivering luxury wellness products made them the ideal partner for Thermalux's U.S. expansion. For customers interested in owning a Thermalux sauna, Sauna Shield's website will soon offer a full selection of models, all backed by Sauna Shield's commitment to quality and personalized customer service. From infrared saunas, traditional saunas and steam rooms, Sauna Shield continues to be a leader in providing home wellness solutions that promote relaxation and recovery.Sauna Shield's partnership with Thermalux is set to raise the standard for luxury saunas in the U.S., giving homeowners a chance to experience the pinnacle of European sauna craftsmanship in their own homes.

