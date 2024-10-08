Certification Of Europe's Largest LNG Terminal Provides Additional Transparency For US Exporters' Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ, the global leader in emissions certification, has today announced certification of the Grain terminal in the United Kingdom, which is Europe's largest LNG terminal. The announcement will be made at the BloombergNEF London Summit.

The terminal will further enable US producers to service demand from EU and UK buyers who want transparency on emissions from their LNG purchases.

"The certification of Grain LNG provides UK and European natural buyers with additional transparency about the level of emissions from imported LNG. US exporters can service the demand for lower emissions LNG by undergoing third-party certification of their facilities," said Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ. "We anticipate more facilities in Europe undergoing certification shortly and expect to see the first certified LNG cargo travel from the US to Europe before the end of the year."

Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures Said: "As a business right at the heart of the UK's energy system, our customers, partners and consumers all expect the best possible service from us. As a first mover on methane emissions, this new accreditation is a testament to that service, proving that in the case of Grain LNG we are operating a highly efficient and market-leading site".

Simon Culkin, Managing Director of Grain LNG said: "At a time when there is rightly increased scrutiny of all emissions, we're delighted that Grain LNG is the first port of its kind to receive this accreditation. MiQ's certification confirms Grain LNG as not only the largest LNG port in Europe, but world class, reflected in our diversity of customers, operational excellence and now methane management".

About MiQ

MiQ is a global leader in methane emissions measurement and certification. Our mission is to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by providing a credible and transparent certification system that incentivizes improvements and ensures accountability.

About National Grid Grain LNG

National Grid Grain LNG, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Grid, owns and operates the UK's first modern LNG importation terminal, playing an important role in securing UK gas supply.



Commissioned in July 2005, the terminal is currently undergoing expansion to be able to provide up to 33% of the UK's gas demand. LNG – liquified natural gas – is essentially the gas used in homes and business, which has been chilled to -161 degrees centigrade to turn it into a transportable liquid state.



In addition to regassification, Grain LNG offers add-on services including truck loading bays, reloads, cool-downs and trans shipments.



About National Grid



National Grid sits at the heart of Britain's energy system, connecting millions of people and businesses to the energy they use every day. Our individual companies run the systems and infrastructure that deliver electricity across the country.



National Grid is pivotal to the energy systems in the UK and the north-eastern United States. We aim to serve customers well and efficiently, supporting the communities in which we operate and making possible the energy systems of the future.



