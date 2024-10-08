Desktopshipper Rebrands As Shipwise To Lead The Future Of Logistics Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DesktopShipper rebrands to ShipWise

- Clark Ransom, President of ShipWisePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DesktopShipper, a trusted name in the logistics and eCommerce industries, is excited to announce its official rebranding to ShipWise . This change marks a significant evolution in the company's journey, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering innovative, smart solutions for enterprise businesses.“For a long time, we've been evolving alongside the logistics industry, always aiming to provide the best shipping solutions,” said Clark Ransom, President of ShipWise.“Now, as we look ahead, we realize that our brand needs to reflect not just what we've done, but where we're going.”The new name, ShipWise, encapsulates the company's core values-wisdom in shipping, operational efficiency, and intelligent solutions. While the business has always been known for its robust shipping software, ShipWise goes beyond just that. It stands as a partner that empowers businesses to streamline their logistics, make informed decisions, and grow with confidence.ShipWise: A New Chapter of InnovationWith this rebrand, ShipWise is sharpening its focus on innovation, enhanced customer experiences, and expanded capabilities. Key initiatives include:- Enhanced Product-Led Onboarding: ShipWise is simplifying the onboarding experience for new customers, making it easier for businesses to quickly adopt and benefit from the platform's full suite of logistics solutions.- AI-Driven Shipping Insights & Reporting: Leveraging advanced AI, ShipWise plans to offer deeper, real-time insights into shipping data, helping businesses make smarter, data-driven decisions and improve efficiency across their logistics operations.- Expanded Partner Integrations: By forging deeper integrations with key eCommerce and logistics platforms, ShipWise aims to create a more seamless experience for customers, enhancing operational flexibility and enabling smoother workflows.- Innovative Tools for Control and Efficiency: ShipWise will introduce cutting-edge tools that allow businesses to gain more control over their shipping operations, from route optimization to cost forecasting, empowering them to drive growth and reduce costs.- Commitment to Innovation and Customer Success: ShipWise is investing heavily in research and development, with a focus on customer feedback to drive ongoing innovation and deliver the most valuable tools for business success.“ShipWise represents a renewed commitment to leading the next generation of logistics technology,” Ransom added.“We're investing heavily in the future to deliver even more value, with bold and ambitious plans that will transform how businesses handle shipping.”A Heartfelt Thanks to Customers and PartnersThe rebrand to ShipWise wouldn't be possible without the trust and support of its customers, partners, and dedicated team. As the company embarks on this new chapter, ShipWise remains committed to delivering best-in-class service, while driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of its clients.“We're thrilled about what lies ahead and look forward to continuing this journey with you as ShipWise,” Ransom concluded.The company will begin transitioning all operations and communications to the new ShipWise brand over the next few weeks. This phased approach will ensure a smooth and seamless shift across all platforms and touchpoints, while maintaining the high standards of service and support our customers expect.About ShipWiseShipWise (formerly DesktopShipper) is a leading provider of smart logistics solutions for enterprise businesses. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer success, ShipWise empowers businesses to optimize their shipping processes and grow with confidence.

