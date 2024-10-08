Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes 0.58% Higher
10/8/2024 11:36:59 PM
Doha: Qatar stock exchange (QSE) index closed Tuesday's trading session up by 60.86 points, or 0.58 percent, to reach 10,512.20 points.
During the session, 188,517,898 shares were traded, with a total value of QR 448,942,212.133, resulting from 17,433 transactions across all sectors.
The session saw the shares of 43 companies rise and 7 other companies fall, while a company maintained its previous closing prices.
The market capitalization at the end of the trading session was QR 616,339,397,870.230 compared to QR 611,642,232,106.900 in the previous session.
