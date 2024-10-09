Kamala Harris Announces 'Medicare At Home' To Improve Senior Care, Boost Care Workers' Wages

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Presidential Election 2024 candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the introduction of a long-term care benefit for senior citizens under Medicare, a public insurance plan. Harris also said that the new plan will ensure better wages for care workers.

| Jessica Alba faces backlash over 'super creepy' with Kamala Harris

The plan would cover at-home care required for ailing senior citizens under narrow circumstances. Currently, the public health insurance plan in the US only covers hospital services.

The Democratic candidate made the announcement in a social media post. Harris also shared her mother's struggle when she was undergoing cancer treatment to emphasise upon the struggles of patients and even the caregivers.

| US polls: Venture capitalist Horowitz to make 'significant donation' for Harris

“Today, I am announcing a new historic Medicare at Home benefit as part of my plan to help families with caregiving needs and strengthen Medicare for the long-term. Over 67 million people are covered by Medicare, yet many Americans don't realize that Medicare does not cover long-term services and assistance like home health aides,” said Kamala Harris in a post on X.

'Caregiving is about dignity not just for the patient, but also for...': Harris

While announcing the expansion of the Medicare plan, Kamala Harris shared the challenges her mother faced when she was diagnosed with cancer, despite Harris's repeated attempts to make her comfortable.

“My mother was diagnosed with cancer when I was the district attorney of San Francisco. I remember cooking meals for her and taking her to her appointments. I did what I could to make her comfortable. I figured out which clothes were soft enough that they wouldn't irritate her, and told her stories to try and make her laugh,” read the post by Kamala Harris on X.

Highlighting the financial burden on caregivers, Harris added,“Caregiving is about dignity-not just for the patient, but also for the caregiver. We must lower the costs and ease the burdens faced by our caregivers to make it easier for them to provide care, while pursuing their aspirations.”

(More to come)