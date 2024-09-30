Algeria, Niger discuss boosted energy cooperation

(MENAFN) Algerian Minister of and Mines Mohamed Arkab met today with Sahabi Oumarou, the Minister of Oil of the Republic of Niger, to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation in the energy sector between their two countries.



During their discussions in Algiers, the ministers focused on various areas for collaboration, including refining and petrochemicals. They also addressed critical aspects such as the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity, highlighting the importance of improving local energy content to enhance energy security and sustainability in both nations.



Additionally, the meeting provided a platform to review the progress of the strategic Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) project, which aims to facilitate natural gas transportation across the region. The ministers emphasized the need for ongoing coordination meetings to assess different facets of the project, ensuring that decisions made during previous gatherings—including those involving the hydrocarbons ministers of Algeria, Niger, and Nigeria—are effectively implemented.



This dialogue marks a significant step in fostering regional cooperation in the energy sector, paving the way for future partnerships and sustainable development initiatives.





