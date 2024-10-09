Omar Abdullah Speaks On Breaking A Jinx On J&K Election Results Day: Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Omar Abdullah recorded a sweeping victory from Budgam and Ganderbal seats in Central Kashmir. The alliance between the National and clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Speaking to India Today, Omar Abdullah discussed his routine on counting day and how he managed to break a jinx by going for a run. Despite losing the last time he ran, he decided to try again. This time, he won and plans to keep running in future elections.

“Last time I ran on counting day, I lost. I was actually in two minds whether I should do it again. I told myself, if I go for a run today and I lose, I will never run again in my life; but if I don't run, I need to put this jinx away. So I went for a run and I still won, so now I will just keep running when I have to,” Omar Abdullah told India Today”

He also took to X and wrote,“Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn't end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better.”

'Very big responsibility'

"The government which is formed in the coming days has a very big responsibility of ensuring that the people of Jammu do not feel that this is not their government. Whoever becomes the CM of J&K will have to ensure that people of Jammu feel a sense of belonging," Omar Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also highlighted the need to "build relations" with the Centre in order to "solve problems" of the valley and said that“responsibility has increased.”

"It is the responsibility of the NC- CPM- Congress alliance to stand up to the expectations of the people and work for their welfare. It has now become essential for us to build relations with the Centre so that we can solve the problems of J&K. National Conference has got more votes and our responsibility has increased," he added.

Next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters on the win, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and NC supremo Farooq Abdullah said,“The people have given their mandate; they have shown they reject the decision taken on August 5 (revoking the special status of J&K). Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister.”

In the elections, BJP also put up a strong performance by winning 29 seats. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats.

