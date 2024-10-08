France Expels Osama Bin Laden's Son For 'Praising Terrorism', Bans Re-Entry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International has reported that the French has expelled Omar bin Laden, the son of the founder of the al-Qaeda network, due to what is being called“praise of terrorism.” He has also been banned from returning to France.

Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday, October 8, that the son of Osama bin Laden, who was living with his British wife in a village in Normandy, has been expelled from France.

The media, quoting Bruno Retailleau, the French Interior Minister, reported that Omar is not allowed to return to France.

The reason for his expulsion and ban from entry into France has been described as“praising terrorism,” though no further details have been provided.

Reuters also reported that the exact date of bin Laden's expulsion and his destination are not specified.

Omar bin Laden and his British wife had been living in Normandy, France, and they maintained their lifestyle by selling landscape paintings of the region.

However, according to the local weekly Le Publicateur Libre, bin Laden's son had attracted the attention of French authorities because of a social media post made on his father's birthday, who was killed by American forces in 2011.

This incident highlights the ongoing vigilance of European countries in tracking individuals linked to terrorism, even years after the death of Osama bin Laden. It also serves as a reminder of the sensitivity surrounding social media content that could be perceived as promoting extremist views.

Last month, reports surfaced indicating that Hamza bin Laden, another son of Osama bin Laden, is allegedly residing in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to these reports, Hamza has taken on a leadership role within the al-Qaeda network following his father's death. His involvement in the organization has raised concerns, as he is believed to be continuing the group's extremist activities and possibly recruiting new members in the region.

