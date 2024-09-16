Majid Al Futtaim, Valu Partner To Offer Flexible Mall Gift Cards

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has partnered with Valu, MENA's leading company, to launch a new Mall Gift Card service. This innovative service offers customers enhanced flexibility, exclusive benefits, and a more elevated shopping experience at Majid Al Futtaim's shopping centres in Egypt.

The partnership allows customers to purchase The Mall Gift Cards for Majid Al Futtaim's shopping destinations, providing access to over 400 brands. Customers can use Valu's flexible payment plans to purchase gift cards, tailored to meet individual needs. Valu is also waiving the EGP 40 card issuance fee, making The Mall Gift Card available at no cost to customers.

“We are excited to partner with Valu, a move that underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences,” said Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties.“This initiative aligns with our dedication to offering luxurious options to our Egyptian audience, and our longstanding collaboration with Valu has been instrumental in achieving this vision.” Azab added:“Our new partnership introduces flexible payment options that enhance the shopping experience for our customers. We remain focused on creating memorable moments and exceptional value for everyone at our locations.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Majid Al Futtaim enabled us to deliver exceptional value to our customers, including the latest collaboration through waiving the issuance fees and financing the gift cards,” said Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu.“We are committed to exploring new opportunities, and continuously striving to exceed our clients' expectations and meet their needs. Our goal is to create lasting partnerships that benefit our clients and offer them a seamless and rewarding shopping experience.”

This collaboration builds upon the success of the previous partnership between Majid Al Futtaim and Valu. The launch of 'Sha2labaz,' an instant cash redemption programme, has already demonstrated the value of this partnership in supporting modern lifestyles in the Middle East and North Africa. 'Sha2labaz' enables Majid Al Futtaim's customers to redeem previous purchases and pay for them later through Valu's payment plans at the Mall of Egypt and City Centre Almaza.



