Workers Gather To Celebrate NC-Congress Victory

NC workers celebrated the win by shouting 'zioon ho, zioon ho' outside SKICC and later at the party headquarters, Nawai-Subh here, while Congress workers-including women-were seen dancing to traditional Kashmiri at the party head office, Maulana Azad Road.

Senior leaders, as well as other activists and workers of the both parties, garlanded the winning candidates for their resounding win in the just concluded assembly elections, the results of which were announced today.



Elated at the results as his party workers distributed sweets, the NC and Congress leaders claimed that Jammu and Kashmir will move towards a new era of development.

The saffron party's“muscle-mania” strategy, they said, is what led to the BJP's loss and concluded with the INDIA Alliance's stunning triumph.



“We are overjoyed that the INDIA Alliance candidates have won; words cannot express our happiness” according to Muzaffar Ahmad, an NC worker from Lal Chowk, adding, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have now chosen their representatives, signaling the end of a ten-year dictatorship.

The BJP was certain to fail in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a female worker at the Congress headquarters here, claiming the dictatorship never last-long.

“With the abrogation of Article 370, they (BJP) wasted no time in harassing the people of J&K and stopped at nothing to bring them sufferings. We hope the upcoming coalition government will live up to the expectations of the people of J&K,” she added.

