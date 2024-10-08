John Hopfield And Jeffrey Hinton Won Nobel Prize In Physics
The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2024 was awarded to American
scientist John Hopfield and British-Canadian scientist Jeffrey
.
The message says that they were awarded the prize for
"fundamental discoveries and inventions that allow machine learning
using artificial neural networks."
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences celebrates the
achievements of these physicists in developing methods that have
become the basis of modern machine learning.
Hopfield has created an associative memory that can store and
restore images in data. Hinton has developed a method that can
autonomously find properties in data and perform tasks such as
identifying certain elements in images.
