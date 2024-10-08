Intellectual Property Champions Community Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has announced the launch of its transformative new initiative: the Intellectual Property Champions Community.

This innovative community is designed to empower a diverse of professionals by providing them with access to cutting-edge resources and expert guidance aimed at enhancing and safeguarding intellectual property.

The community is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including IP professionals, transfer experts, academics, practitioners, and officials.

Members of the Intellectual Property Champions Community will enjoy numerous benefits, including timely updates on significant IP developments, invitations to specialised events tailored to IP matters, and detailed information on awards and relevant training opportunities.

By joining this community, members will have the opportunity to engage with valuable resources, participate in transformative discussions, and advance their IP and technology transfer initiatives.

The community aims to drive Qatar's innovation landscape forward by providing a platform for collaboration and recognition.

The launch event featured a comprehensive programme designed to engage and inform attendees. It commenced with welcome remarks from Nejoud Al Jehani, QRDI's Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation, who provided an overview of the community's goals.

This was followed by a keynote address by Dr. Sushil Iyer, principal at Fish and Richardson, a premier IP law firm based in USA who highlighted the significance of an IP community in fostering innovation.

Amna Al Kuwari, the Director of the Intellectual Property Protection Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) followed, with an overview of MOCI's mandate in IP in Qatar and future plans aimed at providing support to the IP Community.

Participants then took part in a workshop offering a hands-on experience focused on building and sustaining an IP community, including group activities and insights led by ASTP, a premier European association of knowledge transfer professionals.

The event concluded with inspiring closing remarks and discussions about the communities next steps by Rosena Nhlabatsi, QRDI's Senior IP Expert, summarising key insights, outlining upcoming events, and inviting member feedback to further enhance the quality of research and management in Qatar.