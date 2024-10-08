One Bangkok: A Transformative Urban District Opening Its Doors On 25 October 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire)



One of Thailand's largest private sector developments, One Bangkok, with an value of USD3.2 billion, features world-class facilities, including premium office towers, luxury and lifestyle hotels and residences, and dynamic retail experiences.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the district features permanent public sculptures by Anish Kapoor and Tony Cragg; it also hosts Thailand's first Ritz Carlton, Andaz, and Mitsukoshi supermarket and food hall. Positioned to elevate Bangkok as an international hub for shopping, business, tourism, and the arts, with a vibrant cultural landscape.

One Bangkok

Parade

One Bangkok Tower 4, Tower 3, Parade

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - One Bangkok, a landmark project presented by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand), is a holistically integrated development centrally located in the heart of Bangkok's Central Business District. It will open its doors to the public on 25 October 2024. Situated on approximately 17 hectares of prime real estate, One Bangkok is one of the largest private sector developments in Thailand and aims to be 'The Heart of Bangkok', and the centrepiece of Bangkok's future.The development comprises three dynamic retail experiences, five premium office towers that offer unparalleled work-life quality, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, including Bangkok's first Ritz-Carlton and Andaz. Additionally, it boasts three upscale residential towers and a vibrant arts and culture scene, all set within 8 hectares of welcoming, sprawling greenery.One Bangkok is a testament to Frasers Property's multinational expertise and experience in creating vibrant, integrated developments. The holistically integrated project, with an investment value of USD 3.2 billion, has been created with the ambition to become an integral part of Bangkok's identity and a place that resonates deeply with its people, establishing Bangkok as one of the world's influential global cities.A Vision for the Future"One Bangkok embodies our vision for the future of Bangkok as a global hub for business, tourism and investment. By seamlessly blending world-class facilities with cutting-edge sustainability and innovation, we are not just creating a must-visit destination for everyone living in or visiting Bangkok – we are reshaping the future of urban living. Bangkok's potential as an international business and tourism hub is immense, and One Bangkok is poised to play a pivotal role in driving its growth, attracting talent, global investors, and visitors from around the world," said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited.The Rhythmic Retail Experience at One BangkokThe comprehensive development features three interconnected retail experiences – The Parade, The STOREYS (both open 25 October) and POST 1928 (to open in the next phase). Each offers a unique blend of shopping, dining, beauty, health, wellness and entertainment, catering to diverse preferences. The district will also be home to Thailand's first "MITSUKOSHI DEPACHIKA"- the newest food destination for Japanese & international groceries and food hall with the one-of-a-kind concept of Japanese "DEPACHIKA". Beyond the three retail experiences, One Bangkok Retail pulsates with local pride and global appeal. 'Made in One Bangkok' showcases Thai craftsmanship and creativity with unique experiences, exclusively designed for One Bangkok.The 'Food Loop' with the concept of an "All Day, Everyday Dining Journey", houses 250 dining options over a 1.5 km stretch ranging from legendary fine dining restaurants to vibrant street food, creating a one-stop destination suited to every palate.Elevating Bangkok's Cultural LandscapeArt takes centre stage at One Bangkok with the 'Art Loop', a 2 km pathway that winds its way through the development, featuring diverse artworks and comprehensive programmes. One Bangkok will soon unveil permanent public sculptures including the works of world-renowned artists Anish Kapoor and Tony Cragg.A Lush Urban Green in the Heart of BangkokBuilt on three development principles of People-Centricity, Green Sustainability and Smart City Living, One Bangkok prioritises visitors' experience, with people being central to every decision. Every detail, from the intuitive layout to the abundance of green spaces, is carefully crafted to enhance everyday life.One Bangkok's masterplan is designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), a globally acclaimed architectural firm known for iconic structures such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. SOM has infused its expertise in sustainability, efficiency, and human-centred design into every element of One Bangkok.With a remarkable 50% of its total land area dedicated to open and green spaces, the district breathes life into the city, offering a refreshing respite from the urban bustle. The development seamlessly connects the city's two green 'lungs', Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park, creating an interconnected network of green spaces that improves air quality and promotes biodiversity, thus fostering a healthier, more sustainable urban environment.Scott Duncan, Design Partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) said: "Designing One Bangkok goes beyond creating buildings-we've crafted an ecosystem where nature is integral to the experience. The green spaces are not an afterthought; they flow seamlessly throughout the development, enhancing well-being and fostering a deeper connection between people and the city."Sustainability is at the core of the project, boasting cutting-edge and future-proof green smart technologies that deliver environmentally friendly and energy-saving solutions to enhance every aspect of the urban experience.One Bangkok aims to set a new standard for sustainable urban development in Thailand in line with Bangkok 250, a visionary roadmap for the city's 250th anniversary in 2032 to elevate Bangkok's global standing through infrastructure advancements and suitability initiatives.Its commitment to innovation has earned One Bangkok double Platinum certifications for both WiredScore and SmartScore respectively, the first real estate project in Thailand to achieve this milestone. One Bangkok is also the first project in Thailand to be awarded the prestigious LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification.Bangkok's Most Prestigious Business AddressDesigned to set a new standard for the workplace of the future and enhance the quality of life and well-being of office workers, One Bangkok offers a prestigious address for leading Thai and global companies seeking high-quality office spaces. The development includes five premium office towers, three of which are already operational: One Bangkok Tower 3, One Bangkok Tower 4, and One Bangkok Tower 5. Key features of the offices include touchless and seamless technology that enhance the convenience in daily work-life experience, creating a conducive environment for productivity. The office floors also feature a wide and continuous open layout allowing for more dynamic and collaborative work environments. One Bangkok offers the most complete workplace with unrivalled amenities around its mixed-use district, including direct access to Lumphini MRT Station and six entrances and exits on Wireless and Rama IV Roads.To date, leading multinationals such as Baker McKenzie, Estee Lauder Companies, and BMW Group Thailand, among others have chosen to locate their offices to One Bangkok.Views of the Bangkok Skyline Like Never BeforeOne Bangkok elevates experiences to a new perspective, offering breath-taking panoramas of the iconic Bangkok skyline that serves as a stunning backdrop.With its opening scheduled for 25 October 2024, One Bangkok invites everyone to experience the future of urban living. It is a bold statement of innovation, sustainability, and community- where life, work, and play converge in the heart of Bangkok.For more information about One Bangkok, please visit onebangkok