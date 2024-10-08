Eight Martyrs In Israeli Airstrike On Water Filling Station In Rafah

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Eight citizens were martyred and others today, Tuesday, when an Israeli drone targeted a group of people at a water filling station north of Rafah in southern Gaza. Medical sources at European Gaza Hospital confirmed the arrival of the bodies after the attack in Khirbat Al-Adas. Eyewitnesses reported that the drone struck while the group was at the water point, resulting in fatalities and injuries.



Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza, leading to the deaths of 41,909 citizens and injuries to 97,303 others, with many of the victims being children and women. The toll is expected to rise as thousands remain missing under the rubble, complicating rescue efforts significantly.



