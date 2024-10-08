How The Unifying Power Of International Sports Came Alive In Jordan

(MENAFN- Amman Net) The news was disheartening. Flights canceled. Fifty-eight nations had confirmed their participation in the United World Wrestling (UWW) U17 World Championships to be held in Amman, Jordan. This news threatened the very spirit of in bringing the world together. But despite this unexpected problem, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan weathered the storm and successfully held a world-class sporting event.

Because of the heightened regional Israeli Iranian tensions following the July 31st assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, several abruptly terminated service to Amman's Queen Alia Airport.

With conflict simmering between Israel, Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, the tournament host, UWW, found itself in a precarious position, forced to make a pivotal decision: to cancel, postpone, or proceed with the event. The decision to continue was both bold and risky. The US delegation also had to consider whether to participate or not as the host country was in a difficult position.

As a resident in Amman, Jordan for five years, I was approached about whether the tournament should be canceled, or postponed. Rich Bender, Executive Director of Team USA, with whom I am in close touch, was similarly confronted with concerning questions from all sides. Should they attempt to salvage their plans and proceed with the competition, or withdraw in light of the potential dangers and costs?

The tension of competition among rival nations, personal safety, and the geopolitical landscape were all important factors that needed to be considered. This would test the resilience and resolve of athletes, coaches, administrators, and families across the globe.

Ironically, the Iranian Men's Freestyle Wrestling team, a formidable power in world wrestling, took top honors at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Just days before their scheduled departure, Team USA faced a critical setback – seventy plane tickets for their journey to Amman were canceled. To find alternate flights would prove difficult and costly as airlines were capitalizing on the situation, charging more than double the original cost for most itineraries.

Living in Amman as Executive Director of Wrestling for Peace, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to sports diplomacy and goodwill, I felt very strongly that the games should go on. I believe that international sports competition is essential for several reasons. Sport is a shared experience, bringing differing communities together around a common passion and language. It promotes cultural understanding, increases global visibility, enhances diplomatic relationships, and helps boost local economies.

Despite the obstacles, USA Wrestling took a daring move. They agreed to invest another $58,000 to secure last-minute flights into Amman and took the courageous move to bring their team to Jordan and participate.

Although it was a logistical nightmare, this decision underlined the organization's commitment to honor the athlete's hard work and spoke to the value and spirit of international competition.

Team USA's choice to participate highlighted the opportunity for sport competition to rise above crises and encourage global unity, even in times of turmoil. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience required to uphold these values.

Leading up to the opening ceremony, the local Jordanian Wrestling Federation directors and government leaders assured all participants of the safety measures in place and the level of care they had secured. In the end, their words held true. The hospitality and organization were first-class.

For Team USA, the experience in Jordan surprised everyone. Zack Fowler, a parent of one of the female wrestlers, shared a touching counter-narrative to the initial fears they had upon arrival: "With all of the issues we had leading up to this trip, I must say, Jordan gets an A+ rating from us. Hotel staff, transportation, venue workers, and UWW staff were some of the most pleasant and helpful people that we have dealt with on any trip."

This endorsement highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of international events – the local context. Despite the ongoing fight surrounding Jordan, the country itself proved to be a hospitable and capable host. The warm reception and exemplary service provided by Jordanian volunteers and UWW staff were a stark contrast to the apprehensions that had originally overshadowed the event.

This experience sheds light on several critical points. It emphasizes the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. Additionally, it demonstrates the capability of countries to offer outstanding experiences even amidst broader regional conflicts.

Jordan, often perceived through the lens of its surrounding neighbor's struggles, showcased its full potential as a host for UWW international events. The Jordan Wrestling Federation provided a seamless and enjoyable experience, highlighting the importance of not allowing geopolitical issues to undermine local capability and hospitality.

It is important to reflect on the broader implications of international sporting events. These are not just competitions but intricate enterprises involving multiple stakeholders – from athletes and their families to local communities and global organizations. The success of the U17 World Championships in Jordan, despite the initial hurdles, underscores the critical role of flexibility, cooperation, and understanding in navigating the complex world of international competition.

For seven days in August in Amman, we encountered more than just a wrestling tournament. It was a demonstration of the unifying power of sport and the profound impact of local hospitality. As we celebrate the success of the event and the spirit of perseverance it represented, we are reminded of the intricate connections between global challenges and local realities. Through such experiences, sports can bring the world together.

Dan Russell, an award-winning US athlete and Olympic Coach, is the Executive Director of Wrestling for Peace. He is based in Amman, Jordan.



MENAFN08102024000209011053ID1108758805