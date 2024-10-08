Artificial Intelligence Focus Of PM Professional Development Day In Amman

(MENAFN- Amman Net) Amman–“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing project management in Jordan.”

This was the main takeaway from a focused panel moderated by Jordanian engineer Ammar Mango which was held during a PM

Professional Development Day

organized October 5th in Amman. The

Professional Development Day , themed 'A Sustainable Future with PM: Exploring Water and AI was organized by the Project Management Association ( PMI JO).

During the panel, Mango started with definitions and keys exploring the significant impact of AI on improving efficiency, reducing risks, and driving innovation.

The discussion that featured top AI experts, Yousef Amoura (Co-Founder and CEO of Sager Drones), Eman Gammoh (Head of AI and Advanced Data Analytics at Arab Bank), and Dr. Yahya Hazem (Head of Product at Mawdoo3) emphasized that Jordanian companies are already incorporating AI to foster a more sustainable and forward-looking approach to project management.

120 project managers from various industries attended to gain valuable insights into leveraging artificial intelligence for the crucial role of project management in addressing sustainability challenges.

A special session led by Eng. Nazeeh Rasheed explored the critical impact of project management in driving water conservation initiatives in Jordan, highlighting successful projects and the role of AI in these efforts.

Ghada Qatarneh and Monther Wahbeh delivered engaging presentations on the latest PMI certifications and the role of project management in reducing our carbon footprint.

Diala Al-Alami, PMI Jordan President, emphasized the importance of this event in bringing together Jordan's project managers to share experiences, drive impactful change, and empower professionals.“PMI Jordan remains committed to empowering Project Managers with the tools, knowledge, innovation programs, and networks they need to drive successful and impactful projects in Jordan and beyond. By strategically collaborating with the Project Management Institute, PMI Jordan continues to foster a thriving project management community that contributes to the nation's sustainable development," she told attendees.

The networking opportunities further fostered meaningful discussions among professionals dedicated to shaping Jordan's future through innovative project management solutions. Participants praised the event for its timely and relevant content, providing valuable insights into the intersection of technology, sustainability, and project management.