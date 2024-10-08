Possible Embezzlement Of Financial Aid From Ifarhu Is Being Investigated

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Public Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, October 8, that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the granting of aid by the Institute for the Training and Utilization of Human Resources (Ifarhu). According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the investigation began after receiving a complaint from the Ifarhu authorities and is for the alleged commission of the crime of embezzlement, due to possible irregularities in the granting of this benefit, in the period from January to June 2024. According to data released by the Presidency of the Republic, Ifarhu distributed

$380,833,655.91 in non-reimbursable economic aid

and other programs between 2014 and 2024.

That list contains the names of

23,631 beneficiaries, the amount awarded to each one, the amount disbursed, the date and details of the educational institution and the chosen career.



This information above complements the interactive database of April 9, 2024, with 4,903 beneficiaries (although only 2,144 were identified by name) of the economic aid distributed by Ifarhu between July 7, 2019 and May 24, 2023. Former government officials who have left office are obviously being investigated. The complaint filed with the Public Prosecutor's Office comes after the director of Ifarhu, Jaime Díaz, announced yesterday that the entity is“bankrupt”, has financial commitments up to“three times above” what was budgeted and has accumulated debts of more than $178 million. At a press conference, Díaz stated that during the government of Laurentino Cortizo (2019-2024), Ifarhu granted benefits that did not comply with the regulations and the law, and without budgetary support. The director of Ifarhu announced that they will not grant“just one financial aid.” Those interested in obtaining support from the entity must apply for the scholarship program for studies in the country or abroad. This program will come into effect soon. In addition, a subcommittee of the National Assembly is analyzing several initiatives that were presented to this State body to regulate the process for delivering this type of benefit.