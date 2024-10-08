QSE Extends Rally As 84% Of Stocks Gain M-Cap Adds QR4.7Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar (QSE) on Tuesday entered the second day of bullish run with its key gaining as much 61 points to cross the 10,500 levels and capitalisation add about QR5bn.

A higher than average demand, especially at the transport, telecom, banks and counters lifted the 20-stock Qatar Index 0.58% to 10,512.2 points, although it touched an intraday low of 10,440 points.

The foreign institutions were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 2.94%.

More than 84% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR4.7bn or 0.77% to QR616.34bn on the back of midcap segments.

The Gulf retail investors were increasingly net buyers in the main market, which saw 0.05mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.11mn trade across 14 deals.

The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The local individuals' substantially weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The domestic institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Total Return Index rose 0.58%, the All Islamic Index by 0.31% and the All Share Index by 0.73% in the main market.

The transport sector index shot up 1.31%, telecom (1.29%), banks and financial services (0.98%), real estate (0.69%), insurance (0.34%) and industrials (0.07%); while consumer goods and services declined 0.05%.

Major movers in the main bourse included Al Faleh Educational Holding, Inma Holding, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Gulf International Services, Qatari Investors Group, QNB, Doha Bank, Lesha Bank, Mazaya Qatar, United Development Company, Ooredoo and Nakilat.

In the venture market, both Al Mahhar Holding and Techno Q saw their shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Beema, Woqod, Qatar Electricity and Water, Qatar Islamic Bank and Industries Qatar were among the losers in the main market.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR2.55mn compared with net sellers of QR11.32mn on October 7.

The Gulf individual investors' net buying increased marginally to QR0.78mn against QR0.68mn the previous day.

The Qatari retail investors' net profit booking declined noticeably to QR25.11mn compared to QR34.59mn on Monday.

The Gulf institutions' net selling weakened perceptibly to QR2.28mn against QR11.32mn on October 7.

However, the foreign individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR9.84mn compared with net buyers of QR1.02mn the previous day.

The domestic institutions' net buying declined drastically to QR29.55mn against QR46.62mn on Monday.

The Arab individual investors' net buying fell notably to QR4.34mn compared to QR8.73mn on October 7.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net buyers to the tune of QR0.16mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market were up less than 1% to 188.52mn shares, value by 2% to QR448.94mn and transactions by 7% to 17,443.

In the venture market, trade volumes almost tripled to 0.08mn equities and value more than doubled to QR0.19mn on 67% jump in deals to 15.

MENAFN08102024000067011011ID1108758662