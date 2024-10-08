Audit Management Software Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The audit management software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.55 billion in 2023 to $1.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in audits and inspections, data security concerns, globalization of businesses, quality management standards, increased complexity of business operations, internal control requirements, demand for real-time reporting.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Audit Management Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The audit management software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for mobile auditing solutions, continuous monitoring requirements, focus on vendor risk management, evolving regulatory landscape, integration with other enterprise systems.

Growth Driver Of The Audit Management Software Market

The increasing prevalence of financial frauds is expected to propel the growth of audit management software market going forward. Audit management software enables proactive risk mitigation and efficient investigations and ensures compliance with anti-fraud regulations. The adoption of audit management software is driven by its capacity to strengthen internal controls, integrate advanced technologies, and safeguard against financial losses and reputational damage associated with fraud.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Audit Management Software Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ACL Services Limited, MasterControl Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, The International Business Machines Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, SAP SE, Protiviti Inc., RiskLogix Solutions Limited, Workiva Inc., ComplianceBridge Corporation, SAI Global Pty. Limited, TRONIXSS, Ideagen PLC, Lockpath Inc., AuditBoard Inc., Siemens AG, Alteryx Inc., Syntelic Solutions Corporation, Hitachi Limited, Conduent Inc., Oracle Corporation, Envista LLC, Thales Group, Xactium Limited, MetricStream Inc., Resolver Inc., AuditFile Inc., AuditSoft Inc., AuditWare Development Company Inc., Workrunner Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Audit Management Software Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the audit management software market are developing automation solutions such as AuditBoard to gain a competitive edge in the market. AuditBoard Analytics offers out-of-the-box capabilities for audit testing and personalized analytics workflows with a No/Low Code model.

How Is The Global Audit Management Software Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Audit Management Software Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Audit Management Software Market Definition

The Audit Management Software refers to software for simplifying the process of planning, scheduling, and carrying out the audit. An audit is a formal review and authentication of records and accounts, particularly financial accounts. Audit Management Software supports all types of audits, such as quality audits, operational audits, external audits, IT audits, and supplier audits, and easily tailors how the information is sent and viewed by key personnel, management, and other authorized users.

