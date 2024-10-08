(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Colocation market - industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 17.14 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 30.69 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.20%.
The deployment of 5G services and the growth in the demand for connectivity in new locations and Tier I and Tier II cities attract investments from edge data center operators. For instance, edge operators, such as Leading-Edge Data Centres and Edge Centres, actively invest in establishing multiple edge data centers across Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and others.
Governments and data center operators are becoming increasingly interested in renewable energy. Governments across all APAC countries are taking initiatives to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, Taiwan aims to generate 20% of its electricity through renewable energy by 2025 using wind and solar PV promotion plans. Taiwan's renewable power capacity will reach over 26 GW within the next five years.
Data center operators also participate in governments' efforts to adopt sustainable energy by using renewable energy, signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), or setting targets for carbon-free operations. For instance, in March 2024, NTT DATA signed a new solar energy PPA of around 40 MW with TEPCO.
KEY TRENDS
Increased Digitalization
Digitalization is a major agenda of governments in all countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand, and others. Several governments plan digital strategies to strengthen the digital growth of their countries. For instance, the government of Australia launched its Digital Economy Strategy 2022 Update to develop Australia's digital economy by 2030.
Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions & Joint Ventures
The significant growth potential and revenue-generating opportunities in the APAC data center market prompt operators to continuously invest in mergers and acquisitions and engage in project joint ventures. Several global organizations enter the industry through joint ventures. For instance, STACK Infrastructure entered the South Korean industry through a joint venture with ESR Cayman to develop a data center.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
The development of colocation data centers dominates the data center construction market in APAC in terms of the number of investments. Several new entrants enter the market for the development of colocation data centers. Hyperscale data center operators also increase their market presence with investments in cloud regions. In 2023, some countries, such as Indonesia, Australia, and Myanmar, also witnessed investments in enterprise data centers. The APAC data center colocation market has strong growth potential in electrical infrastructure due to the high demand for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc. The APAC data center colocation market demands air- and water-based cooling solutions in terms of cooling infrastructure. Data center operators, especially in Southeast Asia, are more inclined toward adopting water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate. The market has opportunities for rack infrastructure vendors with the growth in the adoption of racks of 42U to 52U in height. Some countries in the region also adopt racks below 42U height.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Segmentation by Colocation Services
Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
China dominates the regional market in terms of data center development. India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are among the other major markets with high development activities in the APAC data center colocation industry. China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia are experiencing substantial growth in the adoption of AI. In addition, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines are attracting fresh investments from data center operators, making them anticipated choices for data center development in the upcoming forecast period. In Southeast Asia, Malaysia and Indonesia stand out as significant market investors. Nevertheless, the projected increase in project announcements is driving anticipation of a gradual investment acceleration over the next two to three years.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The APAC data center colocation market grew significantly over the last five years with investments from several local and global data center operators. In 2023, APAC dominated the market in terms of total investments. Investors in APAC adopt various sustainable designs to ensure that the facility operates at a PUE of less than 1.4, which was not achievable by the operational data center built before 2017. The recent sustainable data center design practices complement innovative air-based cooling solutions, efficient power technologies, and sustainable construction practices. The development of hyperscale data center campuses in APAC will bring in a significant revenue opportunity for vendors that offer the fastest-growing technologies, such as liquid immersion cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, lithium-ion UPS, HVO generators, microgrid technologies, renewable power solutions, and net-zero water data centers. The APAC data center colocation market witnessed a significant increase in new entrants in the last few years, owing to the market's strong growth potential. The increase in new entrants will increase the competition for existing data center operators, expanding their presence across countries. The APAC data center colocation market will bring multi-million-dollar revenue opportunities for construction contractors and sub-contractors operating in the market. It will also attract new companies willing to offer construction services.
Prominent Data Center Investors
AirTrunk Big Data Exchange CDC Data Centres Chayora Chindata Group Colt Data Centre Services CtrlS Datacenters Digital Edge DC Digital Realty Equinix GDS Services Iron Mountain Keppel Data Centres LG Uplus NEXTDC NTT DATA Nxtra by Airtel OneAsia Network Open DC Pi DATACENTERS Princeton Digital Group Regal Orion SpaceDC ST Telemedia Global Data Centres SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage) Sify Technologies Tenglong Holding Group Viettel IDC VNET Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants
AdaniConneX Data Center First Edge Centres EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure) Evolution Data Centres Hickory MettaDC Nautilus Data Technologies Pure Data Centres Vantage Data Centers YCO Cloud YTL Data Center Yondr
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
How big is the APAC data center colocation market? What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market? What are the key trends in the Asia-Pacific data center colocation industry? What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2029?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 534
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $17.14 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $30.69 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.2%
| Regions Covered
| Asia Pacific
