CAPE COD, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statesmen Brands, the newest name in culinary innovation, is proud to announce the launch of their 30 Minute Marinades , which are already becoming the go-to solution for home cooks, grill masters, and foodies alike. Combining speed, flavor, and health-conscious ingredients, Statesmen 30 Minute Marinades are revolutionizing the market with bold, authentic flavors that can transform any meal in record time.

Introducing Statesmen 30 Minute Marinades: The Fastest, Boldest, and Healthiest Marinades of 2024

Statesmen's unique approach to marinating is set to redefine the category. Unlike traditional marinades, which often require hours-or even overnight-to properly flavor food, Statesmen's 30 Minute Marinades deliver restaurant-quality results in just half an hour. The secret lies in a blend of high-quality natural ingredients, combined with cutting-edge ingredient science, which ensures the marinade penetrates quickly and deeply into meat, seafood, vegetables, and even plant-based proteins.

A Bold New Line of Flavors

Statesmen 30 Minute Marinades offer a diverse selection of flavors that cater to every palate. Their current lineup includes:



Carne Asada : Featuring cumin, lime, chili, and a hint of agave, this smoky, umami-packed marinade is perfect for tacos, fajitas, and grilled vegetables.

Italian Steakhouse : An herb-forward blend of rosemary, thyme, basil, and citrus, this marinade works well with beef, chicken, and pork, adding depth to any dish.

Mediterranean Citrus : Infused with lemon, lime, orange, and Mediterranean herbs, this refreshing marinade enhances seafood, chicken, and roasted vegetables. Teriyaki : A savory, umami-rich marinade with ginger, garlic, and sesame, designed to add rich flavor to stir-fries, kabobs, and wings.

With these varied options, Statesmen's marinades offer versatility for everyday meals, weekend barbecues, or special occasions, making them the perfect pantry staple for 2024.

Health-Conscious and Environmentally Friendly

In addition to their incredible flavor, Statesmen 30 Minute Marinades are made with health-conscious consumers in mind. The marinades are free from artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, and unnecessary additives. Each marinade is crafted from real, whole ingredients, providing bold flavors without excessive sodium or sugar.

Statesmen is also committed to sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging. Their bottles use recyclable materials, and they prioritize the use of organic and non-GMO ingredients whenever possible, aligning with the growing consumer demand for ethical and sustainable products.

Available Now

With its unique blend of convenience, health-conscious ingredients, and bold flavors, Statesmen 30 Minute Marinades is quickly becoming the must-have product of 2024 for anyone who wants to add exceptional taste to their meals in record time.

About Statesmen Brands LLC

Founded in 2023, Statesmen Brands is dedicated to delivering fast, flavorful, and health-conscious marinating solutions for the modern cook. By combining bold flavors with cutting-edge ingredient science, Statesmen is transforming the way people prepare meals, offering gourmet-quality results in just 30 minutes.

