Amplify Relaxation with inHarmony's New Accessories

The inHarmony Headphones, inHarmony Eye Mask, and new Accessories Are Designed to Enhance Sensory Experiences During Meditation

- Craig GoldbergLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- inHarmony Interactive announces the launch of its latest accessories, designed to elevate relaxation and transform meditation sessions. inHarmony Interactive introduces the inHarmony Headphones , inHarmony Eye Mask and more, each crafted to provide an immersive, calming environment that deepens the meditation experience.The newly designed and branded inHarmony Headphones; formerly recommending and reselling the Sennheiser HD280 Pro Headphones, are designed to deliver an exceptional, immersive experience. These over-the-ear headphones feature replaceable ear pads for extended durability and a foldable, rotatable design for convenience. New enhancements include audio ports on both the left and right sides and detachable cables for added flexibility. "These headphones have been our go-to for years because of their outstanding performance and durability," says Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony. "Now, with these added features, headphones never sounded so good!"To complement the inHarmony Headphones is the new inHarmony Eye Mask. The eye mask is designed to enhance meditation by blocking out 100% of the ambient light and help in promoting a serene, distraction-free environment. Made from 100% Organic Cotton and memory foam, they provide a breathable, hypoallergenic option for added comfort. Its adjustable strap ensures a customized fit, making it great for achieving deeper relaxation during meditation sessions. "With the inHarmony Eye Mask, you have the freedom to experience deep relaxation with your eyes either open or closed," explains Goldberg. "When your eyes are closed, you can fully surrender to the calming darkness, but keeping them open allows you to stay aware and present, enhancing your mindfulness practice. It creates a pitch-black environment that heightens your sensory experience, no matter how you choose to meditate."Further enhancing this experience, the inHarmony Sound Lounge Amplifiers, designed specifically for vibroacoustic therapy and are compatible with all inHarmony products. The inHarmony Sound Lounge amplifier offers a powerful, immersive sound and vibration experience by powering up to four transducers. The inHarmony Practitioner Amplifier powers up to two transducers. Their seamless integration with the inHarmony relaxation furniture makes them an essential tool for enhancing vibroacoustic therapy. The amplifier's Bluetooth connectivity, separate amps for headphones/speakers and transducers, and multiple audio ports provide users with flexible, high-performance functionality.The inHarmony Pillows and Blankets are designed to provide additional comfort during meditation sessions. These accessories can be used with or without the inHarmony relaxation furniture. These accessories complement the inHarmony relaxation furniture, known for integrating sound, vibration, and ergonomic comfort. Together, they provide a holistic meditation experience that help promotes deeper relaxation and mindfulness. For more information, please contact inHarmony at ....About inHarmony InteractiveinHarmony Interactive is a leading provider of mindfulness and wellness solutions, dedicated to enhancing mental and emotional well-being through innovative products and services. The company's mission is to make mindfulness accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize the world's approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence.Learn more:

