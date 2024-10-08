People Should Get Quick Justice In Land Related Cases: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the Revenue Department should expedite the disposal of land-related cases so that common people can get quick and accessible justice.

He also gave instructions to amend the current rules as much as possible and simplify the rules to further improve the functioning of the department.

He said that while ensuring the accountability of Patwari, Girdavar, Naib Tehsildar etc., the disposal of revenue-related cases should be ensured within a fixed time period.

While conducting a detailed review of the functioning of the Revenue Appellate Authority, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to send an action plan to the Chief Minister's Office for its smooth functioning.

Sharma also directed to take strict action on the cases of land allotments made against the rules during the time of the previous government, adding that instructions were given to make consistent rules for free online deemed conversion for projects like tourism and agro-processing, so that the conversion exemption currently being given is not misused.

He has also given instructions to establish a land bank for the speedy allotment of non-forest land in the order of forest reversion.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is going to organize the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in Jaipur from 9 to 11 December 2024. "This event will create a new environment for investment and will change the industrial scenario of the state. "

He has directed the officers of the Revenue Department to provide the list of large land areas on the Land Allotment Portal (RALAMS). So that the interested investor can get convenience in setting up the industry.

Sharma said that with a view to providing quick facilities to the applicants, the transfer portal and the revenue land conversion portal are being operated.

Currently (1 April 2024 to 7 October 2024) the disposal time for land conversion cases on the land conversion portal is 16 days, which was 35 days from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

He also provided necessary guidelines while doing a detailed review of the integration of the Revenue Board and Tax Board, the status of the computerisation of revenue records etc.

He said that the Revenue Department is innovating in providing facilities to the farmers through information technology and technology, through which farmers have also got direct benefits.

He said that the farmers themselves are assessing the crop damage through the Agristek app. He instructed the officials to connect as many farmers as possible to this app.