Vantiva Unveils Iot Commercial Gateway Pioneering Robust Site-Wide Connectivity For Smart Spaces

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , announces the launch of the Vantiva IoT Commercial Gateway, a network infrastructure solution designed specifically for commercial properties such as self-storage facilities, multifamily housing, hotels, and retail buildings. This new gateway delivers unparalleled site-wide connectivity with triband Wi-Fi 6E and five different IoT radios, offering a secure and future-proof foundation for Vantiva's Smart Spaces solutions.

The Vantiva IoT Commercial Gateway is an all-in-one access point with both wired and wireless network access, featuring wired WAN and LAN ports and triband Wi-Fi 6E. The Vantiva IoT Gateway leverages EasyMesh v.R5 for scalable mesh network deployment, while Full Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) ensures reliable, long-distance building-to-building Wi-Fi connectivity. The gateway supports private and guest SSID networks, simplifying secure network access for guests and employees.

The Vantiva IoT Commerial Gateway features built-in support for leading 2.4GHz and sub-gigahertz IoT protocols, as well as three software-programmable IoT radios to support additional protocols. The gateway's signals travel long distances and penetrate steel, concrete, and other traditional commercial building materials, providing uninterrupted connectivity for critical applications like access control, security, video, monitoring, presence detection, thermostats and more.

"This gateway is more than just a connectivity solution; it's a platform for growth," says Reza Raji, Senior Vice President of Smart Spaces IoT for Vantiva. "The flexible design and broad protocol support not only meets current commercial connectivity needs, but also anticipates and enables adaption to future technological advancements."

The Vantiva IoT Commercial Gateway features an IP65-rated enclosure and has been rated for operation in temperatures ranging from -40° F (-40° C) to 130° F (55° C). The included mounting kit allows installation on a wall, ceiling or pole. Optional PoE makes it easy to extend power to any location.

"As one of the world's largest gateway providers, Vantiva has the expertise to design a comprehensive commercial networking solution and the scale to offer it at a very accessible price point," says Raji. "Compared to other commercial access points, the Vantiva IoT Commercial Gateway can reduce network infrastructure costs by 80% - 90%, lowering the barrier to site upgrades and accelerating returns on technology investments."

The gateway seamlessly integrates with Vantiva Smart Spaces cloud-based software solutions such as Vantiva Smart Storage (VSS), which provides comprehensive tools for self-storage remote site management, monitoring, and revenue-generating services. Vantiva's cloud-based connectivity solutions empower businesses to improve security, optimize operations, and offer technology-based customer experience enhancements.

to learn more about Vantiva's commercial networking and device management solutions. Self-Storage operators can schedule a consultation for end-to-end Smart Storage network design, device integration, and management, including in-unit monitoring at Vantiva Smart Storage .

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group's relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

