GA Telesis Announces Continued Portfolio Diversification With The Acquisition Of A Fleet Of Three On-Lease Aircraft From Avolon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT")

the pioneering leader in integrated services, has completed the of a three aircraft portfolio from Avolon. The aircraft are all mid-life narrowbodies and are on-lease to airline operators in Europe, Japan, and Australia respectively.

GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading ("LIFT") Group continues to grow and diversify its aircraft operating lease portfolio. In addition to this acquisition, LIFT has commitments in place to purchase a significant number of additional aircraft by year-end thus leading to its largest asset portfolio by total size.

"We are pleased to complete this acquisition from Avolon and to add them to our growing list of top-tier trading partners," said David Ellis, Senior Vice President and Head of the Asset Transaction Group at GAT.

"We are happy to have completed this transaction with GA Telesis and value our continued relationship as strong trading counterparties," said Ross O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, Avolon.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis , a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis

EcosystemTM is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management,

leasing and financing ,

engine overhaul,

and MRO services.

GA Telesis

is committed to sustainability

through innovative sustainability initiatives

and advanced technologies, including digital transformation , and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network

and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

