House Of Dank Pledges To Donate To The Dianna Rasha Foundation For Third Annual Year In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this October House of Dank (H.O.D.), Michigan's leading cannabis retailer, is excited to announce their third annual fundraiser for the Dianna Rasha Foundation (D.R.F.) and Breast Cancer patient support. Over the past two years, House of Dank has donated over $15,000 to the D.R.F. making a positive impact in the community. This year, H.O.D. will donate proceeds from pink paper ribbon sales across all 12 of their retail locations for October. In addition, 100% of the proceeds from their H.O.D. x D.R.F. Faith t-shirt sales will be donated to the D.R.F. to support breast cancer patients and further support awareness.

This October, House of Dank proudly joins the fight against breast cancer through the "High Hopes" campaign. In partnership with the Dianna Rasha Foundation, we are raising awareness and funds to support those affected by breast cancer. Join us in making a difference and honoring the strength of survivors, fighters, and their loved ones.

The Dianna Rasha Foundation is committed to providing young women undergoing active breast cancer treatment with the opportunity to look, feel, and live well without the added burden of financial worries. Their mission is to empower and support women with breast cancer so that they can recover while maintaining their quality of life, hope, and love for life.

These contributions are part of House of Dank's ongoing efforts to support organizations dedicated to helping members of the community by making the lives of those affected by breast cancer better, especially young women enduring this challenging journey.

Every H.O.D. location will sell pink paper ribbons for $5 (cash only). Customers who purchase a ribbon will be able to write their name, a message, or the name of someone they know who is fighting breast cancer, to be displayed in the store for October.

The H.O.D. x D.R.F. Faith Short Sleeve Tees are available at all H.O.D. locations, in-store and online , for $20. 100% of proceeds from the sale of these shirts will be donated to D.R.F.

"Breast cancer touches so many women and families, and it's vital that we continue to support organizations like the Dianna Rasha Foundation, who work hard to make a real difference," says Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank. "We want our community to know we genuinely care and that we're in this fight together. Donating to local charities isn't just about showing support-it's about giving hope and standing by those whose lives have been changed by this disease."

House of Dank will host a check presentation to the D.R.F. in November, at a date still to be determined, at their flagship location on 8 Mile.

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and works to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

About the Dianna Rasha Foundation

The Dianna Rasha Foundation was founded to honor Dianna by striving to provide services that will give other women the opportunity and ability to live life the way Dianna did by alleviating the mental and emotional burdens felt by other young women with breast cancer, enabling them to feel alive and beautiful throughout their battle.

Contact: Angela Cataldo, [email protected]

SOURCE House Of Dank LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED