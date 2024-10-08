AI As A Service Market Worth $72.13 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America expected to dominate the share in the AI as a Service due to the advanced infrastructure and the presence of large AI providers such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft. The regions benefits from early adoption of AI in prominent industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail to automate, generate analytics, and improve customer service. Huge investments in AI research and development, as well as profound support for AI innovations, also add to the market growth. North America's robust cloud infrastructure and widespread digital transformation initiatives further create an ideal environment for the growth of AIaaS. The region's focus on cutting-edge solutions and the growing demand for AI-driven insights from enterprises ensure its leadership in the AIaaS market.

The major players in the AI as a Service Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), OpenAI (US), NVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), HPE (US).

