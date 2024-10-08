U.S. WATCHMAKER AXIA TIME SCORES ANOTHER COLLEGE FOOTBALL WIN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HEISMAN TROPHY TRUST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AXIA Time named Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy; Creates exclusive timepieces for 2024 Heisman Trophy Finalists & Honorees

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time, creator of ultra-custom Swiss Made timepieces, gets another huge deal over the goal line as the Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy. To celebrate this win, AXIA Time has innovated a new design called the DIASIMOS

with a version exclusively for the Heisman Trophy

finalists and honorees in collaboration with the Heisman Trophy Trust. This unique, heirloom-quality timepiece will be presented as part of the Heisman Trophy Weekend beginning on December 13, 2024.

The Heisman DIASIMOS Key Features: Sapphire crystal with 16x anti-reflective coating; a multi-layered dial: the upper features bronze-plated Roman numerals and minute track, while the lower tier features a football-inspired guilloché pattern in artful tribute to the many who have contributed to the athlete's success; the Heisman logo at 12 o'clock and“HEISMAN” at 6 o'clock, both in bronze; bronze-plated skeleton hands with a combination of polished and brushed surfaces; a bronze-plated sweep seconds hand subtly featuring the AXIA Time logo.

Adding the Heisman Trophy to the list of awards for which AXIA Time has partnered establishes the brand as the go-to watchmaker for celebrating life's greatest accomplishments. For the past three years, AXIA Time has served as the Official Timepiece of the Tewaaraton Awards for college lacrosse. Earlier this year AXIA Time was named the Official Timepiece of the Naismith Award for college basketball, and the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff (CFP). The partnership with the Heisman Trophy Trust is another big play for AXIA Time, which has created personalized timepieces of exceptional quality at an affordable price to commemorate life's biggest achievements and unforgettable moments since 2018.

THE HEISMAN DIASIMOS BY AXIA TIME

Evocative of the iconic trophy, the Heisman DIASIMOS by AXIA Time is an eye-catching study in black and bronze powered by renowned Swiss brand Sellita's SW300 Elaboré, a 31-jewel self-winding, automatic movement which operates at a frequency of 28,800 VpH (4Hz) and has a power reserve of 56 hours. At 40.5 mm, the watch's striking bronze-plated titanium #5 case with DLC coating features a split coin-edge bezel and a fine-tooth crown adorned with the iconic Heisman logo. The piece's sapphire crystal caseback displays the SW300 Elaboré movement with its unique custom rotor as well as an engraving ring which provides dedicated space to honor the individual player. To ensure stylish comfort and the ease of use necessary for daily wear, the watch is presented on an American-made, black square-scale alligator strap with contrast stitching which closes via a bronze-plated deployant buckle embellished with the Heisman logo. Reminiscent of the trophy base, the Heisman DIASIMOS by AXIA Time comes in a custom, solid walnut display box.

"We are excited to include AXIA Time among our family of sponsors as the Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy," stated Michael Comerford, President of the Heisman Trophy Trust. "We are grateful to AXIA Time and its founder, John Kanaras, for their focus on honoring all of our finalists and honorees AXIA's exquisite timepieces and ultra-custom designs offer a special way for our finalists and honorees to commemorate this unforgettable time in their lives."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Heisman Trophy Trust to celebrate all of their honorees," said AXIA Time founder John Kanaras. "As with the Tewaaraton and Naismith Awards, AXIA Time believes that being named a finalist is an incredible achievement that deserves to be celebrated. We hope that our timepieces will quickly become family heirlooms that will be cherished by each athlete."

With the Heisman DIASIMOS , AXIA Time has created more than just a watch: it's also a time machine that will instantly transport these elite athletes back to the moment of being named Heisman Trophy finalists, for the rest of their lives. These AXIA timepieces are a symbol of their exceptional sportsmanship and performance that they can cherish for a lifetime.

AXIA timepieces are designed in the U.S. and handcrafted in Switzerland by master watchmakers, using the same components and engineers as luxury Swiss brands, at a much more accessible price point. Although this collection is not for sale to the general public, the new AXIA Time Heisman timepieces are stylish and functional, meant to be worn every day, and passed on from generation to generation. As with all AXIA timepieces, crisp and elegant custom design centers what's important to the wearer above all else: vividly capturing memories of joy and success on the field in this milestone moment.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established 2018, creates custom Swiss Made automatic timepieces that commemorate life's greatest achievements. AXIA Time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology, and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to two Lacrosse Ivy League Championship in two years, the University gifted each player a championship watch. For John, the watch held great sentimental value, but didn't measure up to the significance of the memories they represent. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would meet that moment. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself.

AXIA (ahk-SEE-ah) means "value" or "worth" in Greek. From the designs and high quality of AXIA Time components to an outstanding purchase experience for customers, the heart of the company's mission is to create value for everyone it touches.

About the

Heisman Trophy Trust:

The

Heisman

Trophy Trust's mission is to grow the legacy and preserve the integrity of the

Heisman

Memorial Trophy, which is annually awarded to the outstanding college football player in the United States, whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. Beyond awarding the trophy, the Trust has a charitable mission to support and fund youth development programs in underserved communities. Additionally, the Trust annually presents the

Heisman Humanitarian

Award to outstanding individuals in the sports world who further the Heisman

vision.

Our goal is to harness the power of the

Heisman

Trophy's legacy of athletic excellence to positively impact our nation's youth and provide more equitable opportunities for underserved communities.

SOURCE AXIA Time

