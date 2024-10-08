Azerbaijan's Fashion Trends Demonstrated At BRICS + Fashion Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's trends have been demonstrated at BRICS + Fashion Summit held in Moscow, Russia.

The fashion summit is an important gathering for the emerging fashion sector. The event featured the "Heritage" international exhibition, showcasing the Natavan Brand collection, which drew inspiration from traditional national motifs.

The summit attracted leaders from fashion associations, textile manufacturers, designers, and prominent experts in the fashion industry, all convening in the Russian capital to discuss the future of fashion.

In an interview with AZERNEWS , Azerbaijan Fashion Week Communications Director Arzu Vagifgizi, who represented the country at the event, shared her invaluable insights from the BRICS + Fashion Summit, emphasizing the significance of global networking and cultural exchange in the fashion industry.

She touched upon the key topics such as sustainable development, eco-friendly technologies, and the preservation of cultural identities – all critical to the future of the industry, especially for nations with a storied legacy like Azerbaijan.

Q: What does participating in the BRICS + Fashion Summit mean to you?

A: Participating in the BRICS + Fashion Summit is very significant for me, as it is a unique platform where one can exchange experiences with professionals from around the world, discuss contemporary trends in the fashion industry, and strengthen ties between countries. It is an important step toward international recognition and opportunities for Azerbaijani designers in the global market.

Q: What are the main goals you set for yourself by participating in this forum?

A: My main goal is to present our culture through fashion, showcase Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, and integrate it into modern global trends. During the forum, I also strived to establish business ties and open new opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijani designers and fashion brands from other countries.

Q: What issues were discussed at the summit that you believe are important for the development of the fashion industry?

A: At the summit, issues such as sustainable development in fashion, the use of eco-technologies, the globalization of trends, and the importance of preserving cultural identities in fashion were discussed. All these aspects, in my opinion, play a key role in the future of the industry, especially for countries with a rich cultural heritage like Azerbaijan.

Q: What are the main challenges faced by developing fashion markets, in your opinion?

A: One of the main challenges is access to international markets and competition with major brands. Other important issues include sustainable production, financing, and support for young designers. Another complexity lies in balancing the preservation of national identity while adapting to global fashion trends.

Q: Within the framework of the international exhibition "Heritage," the Natavan Brand collection was presented, inspired by motifs of the national costume. Could you tell us more about the collection?

A: The Natavan Brand collection embodies a deep respect for Azerbaijani traditions. It incorporates elements of the national costume, ornaments, and patterns interpreted in a modern style. This collection serves as a bridge between the past and the present, where history meets modernity, creating unique images that draw attention both locally and internationally.

Q: How do you see the future of cooperation between Azerbaijan and other countries in the fashion sector?

A: I see enormous potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the exchange of cultural traditions and experiences within the fashion sector. Collaborative projects, international shows, and educational programs for designers can all contribute to the development and strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and other countries.

Q: What investment opportunities do you see for Azerbaijani designers and brands?

A: I believe Azerbaijani designers and brands have significant potential to attract investments.

Special attention could be given to supporting sustainable technologies, expanding export opportunities, and creating fashion houses that would represent our culture on a global level.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr