Azerbaijan's Fashion Trends Demonstrated At BRICS + Fashion Summit

Azerbaijan's fashion trends have been demonstrated at BRICS +
Fashion Summit held in Moscow, Russia.
The fashion summit is an important gathering for the emerging
fashion sector. The event featured the "Heritage" international
exhibition, showcasing the Natavan Brand collection, which drew
inspiration from traditional national motifs.
The summit attracted leaders from fashion associations, textile
manufacturers, designers, and prominent experts in the fashion
industry, all convening in the Russian capital to discuss the
future of fashion.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Azerbaijan Fashion Week
Communications Director Arzu Vagifgizi, who represented the country
at the event, shared her invaluable insights from the BRICS +
Fashion Summit, emphasizing the significance of global networking
and cultural exchange in the fashion industry.
She touched upon the key topics such as sustainable development,
eco-friendly technologies, and the preservation of cultural
identities – all critical to the future of the industry, especially
for nations with a storied legacy like Azerbaijan.
Q: What does participating in the BRICS + Fashion Summit
mean to you?
A: Participating in the BRICS + Fashion Summit
is very significant for me, as it is a unique platform where one
can exchange experiences with professionals from around the world,
discuss contemporary trends in the fashion industry, and strengthen
ties between countries. It is an important step toward
international recognition and opportunities for Azerbaijani
designers in the global market.
Q: What are the main goals you set for yourself by
participating in this forum?
A: My main goal is to present our culture
through fashion, showcase Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, and
integrate it into modern global trends. During the forum, I also
strived to establish business ties and open new opportunities for
collaboration between Azerbaijani designers and fashion brands from
other countries.
Q: What issues were discussed at the summit that you
believe are important for the development of the fashion
industry?
A: At the summit, issues such as sustainable
development in fashion, the use of eco-technologies, the
globalization of trends, and the importance of preserving cultural
identities in fashion were discussed. All these aspects, in my
opinion, play a key role in the future of the industry, especially
for countries with a rich cultural heritage like Azerbaijan.
Q: What are the main challenges faced by developing
fashion markets, in your opinion?
A: One of the main challenges is access to
international markets and competition with major brands. Other
important issues include sustainable production, financing, and
support for young designers. Another complexity lies in balancing
the preservation of national identity while adapting to global
fashion trends.
Q: Within the framework of the international exhibition
"Heritage," the Natavan Brand collection was presented, inspired by
motifs of the national costume. Could you tell us more about the
collection?
A: The Natavan Brand collection embodies a deep
respect for Azerbaijani traditions. It incorporates elements of the
national costume, ornaments, and patterns interpreted in a modern
style. This collection serves as a bridge between the past and the
present, where history meets modernity, creating unique images that
draw attention both locally and internationally.
Q: How do you see the future of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and other countries in the fashion sector?
A: I see enormous potential for mutually
beneficial cooperation, particularly in the exchange of cultural
traditions and experiences within the fashion sector. Collaborative
projects, international shows, and educational programs for
designers can all contribute to the development and strengthening
of ties between Azerbaijan and other countries.
Q: What investment opportunities do you see for
Azerbaijani designers and brands?
A: I believe Azerbaijani designers and brands
have significant potential to attract investments.
Special attention could be given to supporting sustainable
technologies, expanding export opportunities, and creating fashion
houses that would represent our culture on a global level.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
