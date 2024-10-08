Kuwait Partners With Google Cloud To Push Digital Drive - Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait plans to deepen its partnership with Cloud as part of efforts to give impetus to a national digital drive in line with its strategic 2035 vision, Communication Omar Al-Omar said on Tuesday.

Luring more foreign would be a by-product of a full-fledged digital transformation, the minister told a one-of-a kind gathering entitled, "Cloud Day," an initiative organized by Google, with whom Kuwait has already established a joint training program for the development of "national skills" pertinent to Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity technologies, added the minister.

A national training program is already up and running in a bid to further hone the "digital skills" of youngsters and state body employees alike, giving them the opportunity to keep abreast of the most cutting-edge digital technologies as they foray into the job market, the minister underlined.

Underlining the significance of such endeavors, the Kuwaiti minister expected a "new generation" of tech leaders to lead the digital transformation in Kuwait, ensuring that the nation if firmly placed on a path towards a "brighter and more prosperous" future, he emphasized.

Addressing the gathering, Country Manager for Google Cloud in Kuwait Shaymaa Alterkait said that the tech giant is "dedicated to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem," allowing businesses, government entities and individuals to harness the "power of the cloud and AI" to drive economic growth.

Google Cloud's expanding network of 40 regions, 121 zones and 187 network edge locations represent the "backbone" of the global infrastructure, she highlighted, saying that Google has built a " dedicated and uniquely skilled" team that will contribute towards Kuwait's digital transformation. (end)

