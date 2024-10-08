Motive Infrastructure Unveils New Brand Identity As Part Of Motive Companies Rebrand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CORONA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure, a leader in full-service infrastructure solutions for the telecommunications industry, proudly announces its rebrand as part of the broader Motive Companies transformation. This rebrand includes a simplified name, a new logo that aligns with other Motive Companies, such as Motive Energy, and a refreshed website.

Bob Istwan, CEO of Motive Companies, shared his excitement, stating, "Motive Infrastructure plays a vital role in our diverse portfolio, and this rebrand brings all of our business units together under one cohesive identity. Simplifying our brand reflects the unity of our services and enhances how we deliver end-to-end solutions across the infrastructure industry."

Chris Glade, Executive Vice President of Motive Infrastructure, emphasized the company's expertise and self-performing capabilities. "From engineering and procurement to construction, we manage every phase of the process in-house. This rebrand not only refreshes our image but also reinforces our dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions with a self-perform model that ensures superior results for our clients."

The new branding reflects Motive Infrastructure's continued commitment to providing innovative and reliable infrastructure solutions while enhancing its digital presence for a more seamless customer experience. The refreshed website will offer insights into Motive Infrastructure's core offerings and make it easier for customers to access tailored solutions for their unique needs.

Visit Motive Infrastructure's website at motiveis to learn more about its comprehensive solutions and the impact Motive Infrastructure is making across the infrastructure industry.

About Motive Infrastructure:

Motive Infrastructure, a division of Motive Companies, is a full-service, self-performing EPC (Engineering/Procurement/Construction) provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. With expertise in site acquisition, engineering, project management, construction, and maintenance, Motive Infrastructure delivers end-to-end solutions to clients across the nation. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Motive Infrastructure

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED